7 Philly Fitness Classes Raising Funds for Hurricane Harvey Victims

Lace 'em up for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Philly fitness community, unite! Let’s do what we do best and sweat it out to help our friends in Texas that have been affected by the impacts of Hurricane Harvey. Below, are a slew of local fitness classes going down this week where you can run, spin and punch to help Hurricane Harvey disaster relief efforts.

Freehouse Fitness

Where: 1430 South Street, Graduate Hospital

When: Sunday, September 10th at 4:45 p.m.

Freehouse Fitness is teaming up with Melissa Weinberg, who will be leading a donation-based BYO-mat power vinyasa yoga class in the studio, with proceeds going to the American Red Cross. The suggested $30 to $50 donation gets you an additional Freehouse class to use anytime this fall. Grab your spot here.

RippedPHL

Where: 1519 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse

When: Friday, September 8th at 6:45 p.m.

All proceeds from this TRX class will directly benefit organizations helping with Hurricane Harvey disaster relief. It’s a $20 donation-based class and additional donations can be made at the front desk. Grab your spot here.

CorePower Yoga

Where: 1616 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse

When: Saturday, September 9th at 5:30 p.m.

CorePower’s Rittenhouse outpost is hosting a Hurricane Harvey donation class with a suggested donation of $20 for an hour of practice, with proceeds going to the American Red Cross. Grab your spot here.

The Wall Cycling Studio

Where: 107 Cotton Street, Manayunk

When: Saturday, September 9th at 10 a.m.

The Wall is offering a free 45-minute spin class for folks who bring donations of diapers, wipes, bottles and new or gently used baby clothes and blankets, all to go to Texas. Sign up for the class here.

Ploome

Where: Washington Square Park

When: Multiple sessions on Saturday, September 8th and Sunday, September 9th; check the schedule and register here.

Ploome is hosting two days of reformer Pilates in their new outdoor studio in Washington Square Park (stay tuned for more info on that on the blog later this week!), with proceeds will going to Direct Relief, a non-profit providing emergency support services to Houston residents. All classes are $36.

CorePower Yoga

Where: 921 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill

When: Saturday, September 9th from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

CorePower in Cherry Hill is hosting a donation-based class for Hurricane Harvey with a suggested donation of $20 for an hour of practice directly benefiting the American Red Cross. Grab your spot here.

CKO Kickboxing

Where: 1616 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse

When: Saturday, September 9th at 11 a.m.

CKO is hosting a Punch-A-Thon on Saturday to benefit the American Red Cross. It’s $30 a bag, with glove rentals included. Let ’em know you’re interested here.

