Last month, we told you guys that Lululemon would be putting on a “yoga and music experience” at the Fillmore, the live music venue in Fishtown. And now, the Fillmore has announced another yoga event: Adriene Mishler, the YouTube star behind Yoga with Adriene, with over two million subscribers to her YouTube channel, will be laying her mat down at the Fillmore this September. And yes, you are invited to join her IRL.

And with that, we think it’s official: The Fillmore is a spot to keep an eye on if you’re looking for fitness events.

Back to the details on how you can do Yoga with Adriene in real life. Mishler is starting a 10-stop yoga tour, Find What Feels Good, in September, and the event at the Fillmore, on Monday, September 11th, will be her third stop. According to her website, the shindig features a 90-minute, all-levels, BYO-mat class, with doors opening 30 minutes before the downward dogs commence.

Find What Feels Good at the Fillmore Philadelphia will go down on the morning of Monday, September 11th. (Talk about the perfect way to start your week, huh?), and tickets went on sale here today.

Now, we’ll just be over here keeping our eyes peeled for more Be Well Philly-related announcements from the Fillmore.

