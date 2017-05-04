Penn Unveils Plans for $1.5 Billion “Hospital of the Future” in University City

In 2021, Philadelphia’s hospital landscape will look dramatically different with the introduction of a brand new hospital. The University of Pennsylvania announced on Wednesday plans to erect “The Pavilion,” a $1.5 billion hospital on Penn Medicine’s West Philadelphia campus.
Around The Web
Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.