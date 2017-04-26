Make This: One-Skillet Citrus-Chili Shrimp and Green Beans

Bonus: You can totally use frozen veggies for this recipe. We won’t judge.

I’m a big fan of dishes where the meat and vegetables cook together in the same sauce. Typically I avoid short cuts (like prepared sauces) because they can be loaded with sugar, salt and preservatives, but frozen vegetables, when they work in a recipe, are fantastic timesavers. Why clean, trim and steam green beans when they come prepped (and are just as healthy)? You’re right: There is no logical reason.

A few notes about this recipe: Remember to taste for salt. I like salty and I added a few big pinches of kosher salt to the mixture once it was done. As for the walnuts at the end, make sure you toast them. Doing so adds a nice buttery crunch to the green beans. Easy and light, this is a meal to put into weekly rotation as summer approaches. And for those of you who want a more “complete” meal, I’m including my memorized recipe for oven-baked brown rice.

Recipe: Citrus-Chili Shrimp and Green Beans

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/2 c. walnuts

Zest of 1 orange

Juice of 1 orange

3 tbsp. hoisin sauce

2 tbsp. Tamari or soy sauce

1 tsp. chili paste or Sriracha

3 cloves garlic, minced or pressed

2 tbsp. toasted sesame oil

2, 12 oz bags frozen haricot vert (skinny green beans), steamed in bag *

12 oz. frozen cooked medium or large shrimp, thawed

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced

Salt, to taste

Method

In a large nonstick skillet, toast walnuts over medium heat until fragrant, stirring frequently. Set aside to cool, then roughly chop. In a small mixing bowl, stir orange zest, juice, hoisin, tamari (or soy), chili paste, and garlic until smoothly combined. Heat now empty skillet over medium-high heat and add sesame oil. Add green beans (drain from excess water) and toss to heat through and coat in oil. Add shrimp, sauce and scallions. Stir to coat and heat through. Taste for salt. Plate, topped with walnuts.

*(A warning: If you like your green beans with a nice crisp bite you will want to do the extra work of fresh beans — just add a few tablespoons of water to beans in the pan, cover, and cook for several minutes before adding the sauce/shrimp.)

Baked Rice: Combine 1 1/2 c. brown rice, 2 1/2 c. boiling water, 1 tsp. salt and 1 tbsp. olive oil to an 8×8 baking dish and stir. Cover with foil and bake in 375-degree oven for 1 hour. Fluff with fork and serve.

