At this point, yoga is more than a trendy way to get your sweat on — for many, it’s a lifestyle. And, after a while, this lifestyle can realllly put a dent in your wallet. Between the cost of getting there (those Uber pools add up!), drop-in fees and the inevitable gear splurges (lookin’ at you, Lululemon), reflecting on the financial burden can snap a person right out of their post-yoga zen state of mind. Fortunately for your bank account, though, if you look for ’em, there are plenty of cheap yoga classes around town every single week.

To wit: Below is a pretty darn exhaustive list of 37 Philly-area spots where you can find yoga classes for under $10. Ranging from aerial lunchtime classes to all sorts of flow and hot yoga classes at almost any time of day, all over Philadelphia, there’s bound to a class or two here that fits into your life. Now, say it with us: Namaste out ya wallet.

Align From Within with Gina Weddle

What: $10 Gentle Hatha Yoga classes.

When:Thursday classes from 10 to 11 a.m for Chair Yoga and 11:15 to 12:15 p.m. for Mat Basics.

Where: Lutheran Church of the Holy Communion 2111 Sansom Street, Rittenhouse.

Amrita Yoga & Wellness

What: $5 Community Meditation, $8 Community Capoiera and Community Infrared Hot Flow.

When: Monday,Wednesday and Sunday evenings, Saturday afternoons.

Where: 1204 Frankford Avenue, Fishtown.

Bee Inspired Yoga

What: All drop-in classes are $10.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 27 North Main Street, Woodstown.

Blue Banyan Yoga

What: $10 classes.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 7153 Sprague Street, Mount Airy.

Breathing Room

What: All drop-in classes are $10 and some classes just require a donation.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 2926 Richmond Street, Port Richmond.

Dhyana Yoga Center City

What: Drop-ins starting at $10.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 1611 Walnut Street 4th floor, Rittenhouse.

Dhyana Yoga Haddonfield

What: Drop-ins starting at $10.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 53 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield.

Dhyana Yoga Northern Liberties

What: Drop-ins starting at $10.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 1030 Liberties Walk, at American Street, Northern Liberties.

Eat Drink Om Yoga Cafe

What: $10 30-minute lunchtime aerial, barre and mat yoga classes.

When: Mat classes are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 1-:130p.m., Barre Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays 1 to 1:30p.m. and Aerial Classes are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 1:30 to 2 p.m.

Where: 124 East Gay Street, West Chester.

Fleisher Art Memorial

What: $10 suggested donation for Yoga in the Sanctuary.

When: Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.

Where: 719 Catharine Street, Bella Vista.

Grace & Glory Yoga West Philly

What: $8 Power Yoga.

When: Sunday Mornings, 10 a.m. to 11:15.

Where: 3527 Lancaster Avenue, West Philly.

Maha Yoga and Healing Arts Center City

What: Pay-what-you-can community classes (cash only) and $8 Yogahour classes.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 1700 Sansom Street 6th floor, Rittenhouse.

Mantra Lounge

What: $10 yoga- and vegan-dinner combos.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 312 East Girard Avenue, Fishtown.

Mama’s Wellness Joint

What: $10 select 60-minute classes like Rise & Shine yoga.

When: 7 a.m. on Tuesdays.

Where: 1100 Pine Street, Midtown Village.

Mindful Elephant Yoga Studio

What: $10 (cash) Community Kripalu Vinyasa.

When: Thursday evenings from 7:30 to 8:30.

Where: 2000 Spring Garden Street, Spring Garden.

Moonshine Power Yoga

What: $7 and $10 power community yoga classes (cash only) and $10 drop-ins for students under 21.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 484 East Evesham Road, Cherry Hill.

Palo Santo Wellness Boutique

What: $10 Drop- in early noon classes.

When: 12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Where: 1707 East Passyunk Avenue, South Philly.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

What: Pay-what-you-want classes with Dhyana Yoga; donation also gets you museum admission.

When: Wednesdays at 6 and 7 p.m.

Where: 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Fairmount.

Philly Power Yoga

What: Free community class.

When: Mondays at 9 a.m.

Where: 2016 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse.

Philly Yoga Factory

What: All classes are donation-only at this yoga collective.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 1520 Sansom Street, Rittenhouse.

Roots Philly Yoga Project

What: $10 community classes.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon and Saturdays at 4 p.m.

Where: 925 Spring Garden Street, North Philly.

SANKHYA Yoga West Philly

What: $10 drop-in classes and pay-what-you-want Vinyasa Flow classes (pay-what-you-want classes are cash only).

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 4311 Lancaster Avenue, 2nd floor, West Philadelphia.

Shanti Yoga and Ayurveda

What: $10 daytime Vinyasa classes.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 1638 Pine Street, Rittenhouse Square.

Studio 34

What: $6 community classes.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 4522 Baltimore Avenue, West Philly.

The Twisted Monkey

What: $10 classes (cash only).

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 501 Huntingdon Pike, Rockledge.

Three Queens Yoga

What: $8 community hour classes.

When: Tuesdays 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Where: 410 Monroe Street, Queen Village.

Yoga and Movement Sanctuary

What: Community classes; $5 with social media check-in, $7 without

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 2623 Girard Avenue, Brewerytown.

Yoga Underground at Transcend

What: Free half hour guided meditation classes.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 1609 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford.

Twisters Wellness Centers

What: $10 Early-Bird Flow.

When: Monday through Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (Note: Some classes are in Ambler and some are in Erdenheim; check the schedule.)

Where: 131 East Butler Avenue, Ambler, and 813 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim.

Wake Up Yoga Fairmount

What: $7 Empower Flow, Mindful Flow and Slow, Steady and Sweet classes.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 2329 Parrish Street, Fairmount.

Wake Up Yoga Rittenhouse

What: $7 Mindful Flow and Focused Flow classes.

When: Wednesdays 12 to 1 p.m. for Focused Flow and Saturdays 8 to 9:30 a.m for Mindful Flow.

Where: 2030 Sansom Street, Rittenhouse.

Wake Up Yoga South Philly

What: $7 Vitality Flow and Playful flow classes.

When: Tuesdays 4 to 5:15 p.m. for Playful Flow and Fridays 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. for Vitality Flow.

Where: 1839 East Passyunk Avenue, South Philly.

Yoga Habit

What: $5 community flow.

When: Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: 1640 Fairmount Avenue, Fairmount.

Yoga on the Ridge

What: $10 classes.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: 493 Domino Lane, Roxborough.

Yogasphere

What: $5 donation classes.

When: Various days and times; check the schedule.

Where: S. 18 Swamp Road, Newtown.

BONUS FREEBIES

Lululemon often pairs up with local yoga studios to host community classes. Locations, days and times change seasonally, so make sure to check the stores’ websites for up-to-date information.

Athleta also teams up with local studios to bring folks free fitness classes, with a rotating schedule each month. Yoga usually shows up on the roster; just be sure to check the local stores’ event calendars so you can play accordingly.

