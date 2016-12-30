10 Coolest Philly Fitness and Foodie Events This Month: January 2017

Happy allllmost new year, friends! Here to help you kickstart your health and wellness game as you head into 2017, we’ve got our top picks for fitness and foodie events around Philly this January, from a dog-friendly yoga class (say whaaat?) to a workout streak to a resolution run, and more. Read up, then start filling in the blank spots on your calendars!

1. Chilly Cheeks 11K Trail Run

When: Sunday, January 22nd at 11 a.m.

Where: Reading Liederkranz German Singing & Sports Club, 140 Spook Lane, Reading.

You’ll quite literally freeze your ass off during this sometimes snowy, almost always arctic race on wooded trails near Reading — but that’s why it’s so fun. If you need more incentive, hot breakfast is included with registration.

2. Streak with City Fit Girls

When: Sunday, January 1st through Tuesday, January 31st

Where: Wherever!

If you have trouble holding yourself accountable when it comes to sticking to New Year’s fitness resolutions, not to worry: City Fit Girls is here to do it for you. Starting January 1st, they’re hosting a month-long workout streak challenge. The idea is simple: You commit to running at least one mile or working out for at least 30 minutes every. Single. Day. Then, you post a selfie to Instagram or their Facebook page — ya know, for accountability’s sake.

3. The Yogi’s Table: Vinyasa Flow Brunch

When: Sunday, January 15th at 12 p.m.

Where: Full and Happy, Fairmount. (You’ll receive the exact address when you sign up.)

This sounds like a Sunday afternoon from a daydream: First, you’ll stretch it out in an hour-long yoga class with Stacia Nero of Amrita, then you’ll rehydrate with fresh-pressed green juice while watching a brunch cooking demonstration, this one featuring lots of local Soom Tahini. Then, you’ll feast — on a four-course meal, at that.

4. New Year’s Resolution Run

When: Sunday, January 1st at 11 a.m.

Where: Philadelphia Runner, 1601 Sansom Street, Rittenhouse.

If you’ve been too crazed with holiday planning to even think about a New Year’s resolution, no worries — the folks at Philadelphia Runner are having their New Year’s Resolution Run, a short jaunt around Center City followed by a New Year’s resolution party, on New Year’s Day. There, you’ll finally have some time to think about your goals for 2017 — and put ‘em on paper.

5. Greenhouse Yoga in Fairmount Park

When: Saturday, January 7th and Saturday, January 28th at 1 p.m.

Where: The Horticulture Center, 100 North Horticultural Drive, West Fairmount Park.

Honestly, what beats SAD — that’s seasonal affective disorder, for the (luckily) uninitiated — quite like doing downward dogs in a building overflowing with tropical plans? That’s right: Nothing.

6. Snow or Shine Hike: Wissahickon’s Greatest Hits

When: Sunday, January 15th at 10 a.m.

Where: Allen Lane Train Station, Allen Lane and Cresheim Street, Wissahickon.

If you’ve always wanted to get a glimpse of the Wissahickon’s famed Devil’s Pool, but have simply never been able to find it (hey, I’m directionally challenged, too), this winter hike — snow or shine, obviously — through the Wissahickon will take you past the watering hole, passing more of the Wisshickon’s greatest hits along the way.

7. Dog-Friendly Yoga Class at Priya Hot Yoga

When: Friday, January 13th at 6 p.m.

Where: 1828 Callowhill Street, Fairmount.

Because honestly, WHEN do you get to go to yoga with your four-legged pooch? WHEN?!

8. 100% Focus Workout (With Brunch!)

When: Sunday, January 8th at 10 a.m.

Where: Focus Fitness Main Line, 1111 Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr.

Consider this your usual Sunday morning workout on steroids. You’ll kick the workout off with a 30-minute Spin class, then move on to a 30-minute strength and endurance class, then you’ll finish things off with 30 minutes of yoga. And if you’re tired just thinking about, not to worry: You’ll refuel with brunch in the studio’s lobby at the end of it all.

9. City Fitness Fishtown Grand Opening

When: Sunday, January 1st

Where: 1424-34 Frankford Avenue, Fishtown.

This one is for everyone itching to get their hands on the shiny new equipment in City Fitness’s brand-spankin’-new gym. The gym’s grand opening is set for January 1st — just in time to help you tackle your New Year’s resolutions.

10. Image, Movement and Metaphor: Yoga and Creative Expression at Amrita

When: Saturday, January 28th at 2 p.m.

Where: 1204 Frankford Avenue, Fishtown.

This workshop sounds like a yoga class meets art therapy, and who couldn’t use a little of both of those things? Part of the class will be spent on the mat with instructor Emile Sorger, and the other part will be spent putting your creativity on paper with the support of Jessica LaBarca, an art therapist and counselor.

