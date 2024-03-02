Philly Pros Share Design and Renovation Tips to Sell Your Home Faster

From smart renovations to affordable upgrades, top design minds share their pro tips for today’s sellers.

As Philly boomers downsize to smaller abodes, their larger family homes are increasingly idling on the market. But there are a number of ways that sellers can guarantee a swift sale with a little planning.

“Different houses need different things,” says Christina Henck, founder of Philadelphia interior design firm Henck Design. “It’s important to consider the age and style of the home, among other factors, before making changes.” That doesn’t always mean gutting the kitchen to increase the value and marketability of your property, despite traditional thinking. Often, you can easily transform the space with new materials. Jeff Frederick, founder of Giappo Design + Build — a Philadelphia firm specializing in new construction and remodels — says to avoid busy-looking stones and opt for clean white quartz or Carrara marble for countertops. Henck adds that a simply designed matching backsplash, like subway tile, can complete the look.

Elsewhere in the home, there are plenty of no-cost ways to make your property more attractive to buyers. Eddie Ross, a Main Line creative consultant and the co-founder of Maximalist Studios, recommends that homeowners strip down their spaces when preparing to sell — think removing curtains, carpets, light fixtures, wall art and accents.

While they’re decluttering, says Michelle Gage, founder and chief creative officer of her full-service Chestnut Hill design firm, sellers should figure out the proper floor plan and furniture layout for each room, so potential buyers see how to best maximize the space and flow. She also tells sellers to tackle any items that have been lingering on their personal “honey-do” lists: “Fix that leak, repaint that wall — small updates that make it so your buyers aren’t starting their move with a list of to-dos for themselves.”

Denise Sabia, a design-build consultant with Montgomery County architectural design firm Harth Builders, doubles down on that idea. She suggests that homeowners exclusively focus their time and attention on structural updates — otherwise known as projects that no one is ever excited to spend money on. “Think about what a home inspector looks for when checking a property, and work from there,” she advises. Consider home renovations like replacing the roof, installing new windows and gutters, or updating the water heater or HVAC system.

No matter which projects you pursue, don’t underestimate the power of curb appeal. Ross suggests ripping out excessive shrubbery, replacing the light fixture, and giving the front door a fresh coat of paint in a neutral hue or high-gloss black. Henck and Sabia both agree that pressure-washing the exterior and sidewalk (Henck warns that city dwellers should research the stone on their stoops before cleaning) is another easy way to enhance your home’s appeal.

“The goal is to simplify your home,” says Ross. “You want to make smart investments that will get more money out of your offer.”

Published as “All the Right Moves” in the March 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.