On the Market in the Poconos: Renovated Contemporary in East Stroudsburg

This 1980s contemporary in a gated lake community has lots of space, an attractive wooded setting, and great community amenities. And you can rent it when you're not using it.

If you’ve been following the news at all, you should be aware that communities all over the country are grappling with the issue of short-term rentals. A sizable number of governments see them as end-around plays to get out from under taxes on lodging, while some residents see them as nuisances.

The situation is no different in the Poconos, where gated resort communities abound. The difference is, many of those communities’ managers understand that some property owners in them may only use their houses for a short vacation in the summer, or winter, or both, and otherwise let them sit idle the rest of the year.

The owners of this East Stroudsburg renovated contemporary house for sale fall into that category. And fortunately for them, they bought their house in Penn Estates, a large gated lake community northwest of East Stroudsburg.

The rules of the Penn Estates Property Owners Association allow owners to rent their homes on a seasonal basis. If their home is located in the Stroud Township section of the community, they may also rent them out on a short-term basis. This house sits in Stroud Township.

And it got a recent makeover that upped the quality of its fixtures and fittings.

The house itself is set amidst woods, with outdoor and indoor spaces that let you drink in the wooded setting. On the outside, its tan wood siding harmonizes with the forested surroundings.

On the inside, it’s a vision in white, with large windows that let plenty of light flow in. The main living area on the second floor boasts a two-story-high skylit cathedral ceiling, a stone fireplace, and a balcony overlook from the third floor.

Sliding doors at both ends lead to spaces where you can commune with the outdoors from the comfort of your own home.

In front, next to the living room, you will find an open deck that also serves as the front porch.

In the back, next to the dining room, a screened covered porch lets you drink in the woods.

The kitchen and both bathrooms got upgraded as part of the makeover.

Below the living room is a ground-floor family room with sliders that lead to the front yard.

Two of this house’s three bedrooms are on the top floor, while the third is on the main floor. The primary one has its own high vaulted ceiling.

Penn Estates is as nicely outfitted as this house is. The community has three lakes, some with beaches. Two of them lie just down Stonehenge Drive and the third is a short distance away around the corner. You will also find tennis and basketball courts, a recreation center, playgrounds for the kids, a community center with meeting rooms and a convenience store all within Penn Estates’ confines.

Beyond them are many of the Poconos’ most popular attractions. You won’t have to drive far to reach the Delaware Water Gap, Tannersville outlets, Camelback ski resort and waterparks or Kalahari indoor waterpark. From the main entrance to Penn Estates, Hallet Road takes you to Broadhead Creek Park and Route 191 to the Stroudsburgs, and the Nature Conservancy’s Tannersville Cranberry Bog lies just outside the community’s rear entrance. Many more state parks and game lands are within an easy drive.

All of these things make this East Stroudsburg renovated contemporary house for sale an ideal place for you to spend your vacation time in the Poconos. Your relatives and your paying guests will likely agree.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 2,122

SALE PRICE: $389,900

OTHER STUFF: If you do plan to rent this house to guests when you’re not using it, be sure to comply with Stroud Township’s rules for licenses. A $1,340 annual homeowners’ association fee, payable in monthly installments, covers maintenance and use of the community facilities.

3261 Stonehenge Dr., East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 [Anthony Famularo | Weichert, Realtors Acclaim – Tannersville]