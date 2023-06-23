News

Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Milford

This decked-out house right on Sunrise Lake has everything you want in a lakefront property. Including a boat.

house for sale milford lakeside contemporary lakeside yard and rear exterior

If your vision of the good life includes a lake, then you will naturally want to live in a house that embraces one, like this house right on Sunrise Lake outside Milford does. You will find this deckalicious house in the woods at 131 Rabbit Run Circle, Milford, PA 18337 | Photos: Casey Kelly via Pike Wayne Association of Realtors MLS and Keller Williams Real Estate – Milford

As I write this feature, it’s raining cats and dogs in Philadelphia. And yet, even as the curbsides turn into rivers, I can feel the lake calling to me.

And I’m not talking about the lakes that form around the clogged storm drains. I’m talking about an actual lake, with sparkling water, surrounded by woods.

Like Sunrise Lake near Milford, where you will find this Milford lakeside contemporary house for sale.

exterior rear

Exterior rear and decks

Like just about every other lakeside house in the Poconos, this contemporary house puts its best face towards the lake with a totally decked-out lakeside yard laced with gardens, trees and trails.

house for sale milford lakeside contemporary rear deck

Rear deck

house for sale milford lakeside contemporary side yard

Side yard and terrace

house for sale milford lakeside contemporary fire pit

Fire pit

Here you will find a deck with a grill, a terrace with a dining table, several stepped decks and a terrace with a fire pit facing the lake.

house for sale milford lakeside contemporary boat dock

Boat dock

That last terrace lies beyond the fence that keeps critters out of the 1.2-acre lot this house sits on. Also beyond the fence is the boat dock. And along with the boat dock, the seller is throwing in a non-motorized boat.

exterior front

Exterior front and driveway

So, with all those decks, the dock and the boat, you should be all set to enjoy outdoor living here. In fact, I’ll wager you will enjoy it so much that the only time you will want to be indoors is when, as it’s doing on this Friday afternoon in Philly, it’s raining cats and dogs.

house for sale milford lakeside contemporary main floor

Main floor

But you will find this house is also nicely outfitted for you to enjoy indoor living even if the sun is shining outside. Its center is an open-plan main floor whose living room boasts a soaring, two-story-high, skylit vaulted ceiling and walls of sliding glass doors leading to the decks.

living room

Living room

That living room also has a wood stove fireplace. A balcony overlooks it from the second floor.

breakfast room

Breakfast room

kitchen

Kitchen

Underneath the balcony you will find the breakfast room and kitchen. The just-renovated kitchen has all the latest stainless-steel appliances, including a smart fridge. And there’s additional seating around its island.

sunroom

Sunroom

You’ll find even more room to seat your dinner guests in the sunroom next to the kitchen. This room also doubles as the entrance to the house from its driveway. And, of course, it also opens onto the rear decks.

You will find a bedroom and a full bath on the main floor as well. The other two bedrooms and bathrooms are on the second floor.

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

primary bedroom balcony

Primary bedroom balcony

The primary bedroom has a skylit cathedral ceiling and its own deck that looks out on the lake.

primary bathroom

Primary bathroom

Its bathroom is also very nicely outfitted with a wet room, dual vanity and toilet with built-in bidet.

basement rec room

Basement rec room

The house also has a rec room and storage space in its basement. And it has a central vacuum system to help you keep it clean.

So you can see that this Milford lakeside contemporary house for sale offers great amenities, indoors and out. But that’s not all it offers. As part of the Sunrise Lake community, you also enjoy access to two other lakes,  an outdoor swimming pool, a baseball field and basketball courts. The community also has an active year-round calendar of events for the whole family.

And surrounding Sunrise Lake are some 25,000 acres of state and national forest and game lands. Those lands offer opportunities to go hiking, birding, swimming, skiing, fishing, hunting and more. Plus nearby Milford offers dining and shopping options as well as the historic home of Pennsylvania’s legendary conservationist governor, Gifford Pinchot.

With all these things so attractively packaged, a little rain shouldn’t bother you at all.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 2,035

SALE PRICE: $595,000

OTHER STUFF: A $2,200 annual homeowners association fee covers snow and trash removal along with maintenance of the common areas and roads.

131 Rabbit Run Circle, Milford, PA 18337 [Elena Quinn | Keller Williams Real Estate – Milford]

