Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Milford

This decked-out house right on Sunrise Lake has everything you want in a lakefront property. Including a boat.

As I write this feature, it’s raining cats and dogs in Philadelphia. And yet, even as the curbsides turn into rivers, I can feel the lake calling to me.

And I’m not talking about the lakes that form around the clogged storm drains. I’m talking about an actual lake, with sparkling water, surrounded by woods.

Like Sunrise Lake near Milford, where you will find this Milford lakeside contemporary house for sale.

Like just about every other lakeside house in the Poconos, this contemporary house puts its best face towards the lake with a totally decked-out lakeside yard laced with gardens, trees and trails.

Here you will find a deck with a grill, a terrace with a dining table, several stepped decks and a terrace with a fire pit facing the lake.

That last terrace lies beyond the fence that keeps critters out of the 1.2-acre lot this house sits on. Also beyond the fence is the boat dock. And along with the boat dock, the seller is throwing in a non-motorized boat.

So, with all those decks, the dock and the boat, you should be all set to enjoy outdoor living here. In fact, I’ll wager you will enjoy it so much that the only time you will want to be indoors is when, as it’s doing on this Friday afternoon in Philly, it’s raining cats and dogs.

But you will find this house is also nicely outfitted for you to enjoy indoor living even if the sun is shining outside. Its center is an open-plan main floor whose living room boasts a soaring, two-story-high, skylit vaulted ceiling and walls of sliding glass doors leading to the decks.

That living room also has a wood stove fireplace. A balcony overlooks it from the second floor.

Underneath the balcony you will find the breakfast room and kitchen. The just-renovated kitchen has all the latest stainless-steel appliances, including a smart fridge. And there’s additional seating around its island.

You’ll find even more room to seat your dinner guests in the sunroom next to the kitchen. This room also doubles as the entrance to the house from its driveway. And, of course, it also opens onto the rear decks.

You will find a bedroom and a full bath on the main floor as well. The other two bedrooms and bathrooms are on the second floor.

The primary bedroom has a skylit cathedral ceiling and its own deck that looks out on the lake.

Its bathroom is also very nicely outfitted with a wet room, dual vanity and toilet with built-in bidet.

The house also has a rec room and storage space in its basement. And it has a central vacuum system to help you keep it clean.

So you can see that this Milford lakeside contemporary house for sale offers great amenities, indoors and out. But that’s not all it offers. As part of the Sunrise Lake community, you also enjoy access to two other lakes, an outdoor swimming pool, a baseball field and basketball courts. The community also has an active year-round calendar of events for the whole family.

And surrounding Sunrise Lake are some 25,000 acres of state and national forest and game lands. Those lands offer opportunities to go hiking, birding, swimming, skiing, fishing, hunting and more. Plus nearby Milford offers dining and shopping options as well as the historic home of Pennsylvania’s legendary conservationist governor, Gifford Pinchot.

With all these things so attractively packaged, a little rain shouldn’t bother you at all.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 2,035

SALE PRICE: $595,000

OTHER STUFF: A $2,200 annual homeowners association fee covers snow and trash removal along with maintenance of the common areas and roads.

131 Rabbit Run Circle, Milford, PA 18337 [Elena Quinn | Keller Williams Real Estate – Milford]