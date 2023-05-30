Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Rustic Contemporary in Lake Ariel

This nicely outfitted chalet sits atop a hill right next to Roamingwood Lake in the Hideout — and it’s move-in ready.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Love boating and fishing on the lake?

Want to live in a Poconos resort community that has it all?

Don’t want to have to shop for furniture before you move in?

Then this Lake Ariel lakeside contemporary house for sale is your best choice.

Truth to tell, it’s probably your only choice, for I have yet to run across a turn-key listing so well-outfitted and perfectly situated.

Let’s start with this house’s setting to discover why this may well be the best vacation-home buy in the Poconos right now.

This is a house that puts its best face to the lake. The road entrance takes you to a detached garage and a rather ordinary-looking front entrance.

But that’s not the front entrance. The way you should arrive here is by boat. This is what you see when you do.

Basically, this is a fairly traditional house that got a dramatic contemporary chalet attached to its front when it was built in 2001.

Its location atop the hill next to its boatslip gives it a gorgeous panoramic view of Roamingwood Lake from its wraparound main-floor deck.

And the deck has plenty of room for relaxing and entertaining.

So does the lower-level deck, which has an equally appealing view. Note, though, that if you enjoy outdoor cooking, you will need to buy a grill. There’s plenty of room for one on the upper deck.

And there’s also a deck near the bottom of the stairs connecting the house and the boat dock.

Now, having taken care of this house’s setting, let’s go inside.

The door from the driveway leads to this sunroom, which also has a door leading to the deck. Thus the sunroom also serves as a foyer.

Large French doors open from it onto the spectacular great room with its soaring knotty-pine cathedral ceiling. The dining-room end is what you see first …

… but the view through the soaring windows is what will most likely grab your attention.

That, or maybe the stone fireplace at the living-room end of this recently remodeled space.

The upgraded kitchen located off the dining room boasts plenty of cabinet space, a granite-topped breakfast bar that seats four, and top-grade stainless-steel appliances. The farmhouse sink is made from the same material.

Two bedrooms and a hall bath lie behind the kitchen.

Below this floor, next to the lower deck, is a recreation room with large windows looking out on the lake. It comes with a wet bar, a pool table and a media lounge. Two more bedrooms and another hall bath sit behind this space.

Up above the great room, a loft balcony serves as the anteroom for the primary bedroom suite. It has been outfitted to function as a study or home office.

The bedroom has loads of space, a skylight and a large walk-in closet.

The equally large, skylit primary bathroom is luxuriously outfitted, with a soaking tub, dual granite-topped vanities and a glass-framed shower stall. The stone wainscoting adds a rustic yet contemporary flair.

Even though this house has everything one might want in a lakeside getaway, there are things one might want to do besides go boating or fishing on the lake. The Hideout has all those other things: A recreation center with facilities for workouts, aerobics, tennis, basketball, pickleball, volleyball, indoor shuffleboard, and other recreational activities, including a golf simulator, a library and saunas. Outdoor tennis, basketball, shuffleboard and volleyball courts to go along with the inside ones. Regular and miniature golf courses. Bocce and handball/racquetball courts. Horseshoe pits. Playgrounds and a baseball field. A 2.7-mile walking trail. A community garden. And a ski hill and lodge.

The Hideout clubhouse also contains a restaurant, a pub, a tiki bar, and a lodge you can book for special functions. The ski hill lodge also has a grill. And the community association maintains a packed calendar of year-round activities at all these facilities. There are also pools, beaches, a campground and an art center with classes.

As an agent might say, “Just pack your toothbrush.” Okay, it’s not quite that easy to move into this Lake Ariel lakeside contemporary house for sale: You should also bring your clothes, linens, toiletries, cookware and dinnerware. But that’s still a helluva lot easier than stuffing a moving van full of furniture and hauling it here. All you will need to do here is unpack the boxes, then go relax on the deck overlooking the lake.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 3,607

SALE PRICE: $1,425,000

OTHER STUFF: A $1,970 annual homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the roads, common facilities, and water and sewer service; individual fees apply for the use of most community amenities.

1306 Lakeview Dr., Lake Ariel, PA 18436 [Heather Meagher | RE/MAX Best]