Just Listed in the Poconos: Open-Plan Cabin in Lake Ariel

Are you looking for a real slice of country living? You can chop firewood and raise chickens on this turnkey property — and yes, the chickens are included in the sale.

Last week, I offered evidence that, were it not for all those protected game lands and parks, the Poconos might by now have become one giant resort suburb.

This week, I give you evidence that my fears are somewhat overblown.

Why? Because this Lake Ariel cabin house for sale sits on 6.29 heavily forested acres just about a stone’s throw from Lake Wallenpaupack, the biggest recreational lake in the Poconos.

Built in 1924-26 to generate electricity, a function it still performs, Lake Wallenpaupack is also ringed by all sorts of recreational facilities, including boat launches, hiking trails, fishing sites and places to swim. What it lacks are the planned communities that offer homeowners in them many if not all of these things and more.

This cabin also lacks those things, though you can head over to Lake Wallenpaupack to enjoy them. What it does have is a tranquil location with plenty of woods and room to live a truly rural life.

This house was designed to let you do that in modern style and comfort.

You can relax and welcome your visiting family, friends and guests from the front porch that spans the width of the house and looks out on a tree-studded front lawn.

Once inside, all of them will encounter this large, open main living area that combines living, dining and cooking spaces. Like every other space in this house, it is completely made of hardwood.

The living room has a wood stove in its corner. The trees on this property can easily supply its fuel. Just grab your axe and cut down what you need.

The dining room and kitchen make up the rest of the space. The kitchen has an island with bar seating, granite countertops and up-to-date appliances.

A screened sun porch sits next to the dining room.

A door leads from it to a small deck and the backyard.

Bedrooms sit on both sides of this open living area. Two bedrooms and a hall bath sit beyond the kitchen and living room, while the primary and third bedrooms lie on the other side along with the laundry room.

The primary bedroom has an en-suite bath.

And if you’d like more room to entertain or relax, the unfinished basement has it. It also has workshop and storage space along with a two-car garage.

You could also park a vehicle in the backyard carport. The current owner uses it mainly to store firewood.

And the three-parcel, 6.29-acre lot has room for you to hike, sharpen your shooting skills and even do some farming: You could, if you wish, clear some of the acreage and grow your own food. It already has a chicken coop in the backyard, and the chickens inside come with it.

So do all of the appliances and most of the furniture inside the house.

This means that if you’ve long wanted a taste of true country living, all you have to do is buy this Lake Ariel cabin house for sale and hang your clothes in its closets. (And maybe read up on raising chickens if you’ve never done that before.)

And when you do this, you will have helped keep the Poconos from turning into one giant suburb.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 2,394

SALE PRICE: $350,000

302 Eisenhauer Rd., Lake Ariel, PA 18436 [Karen Rice | Keller Williams Real Estate – Route 6]