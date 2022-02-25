Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Pocono Lake

The year-round resort community in which this house sits offers loads of amenities. One of them: Locust Lake beach, right across the road.

As has been noted previously on this channel, the increasing popularity of the Pocono Mountains as a vacation destination for Philadelphians as well as New Yorkers has caused the region to increasingly resemble a suburb, but with more woods and lakes. Assisting in this transformation are the various lake resort communities that have dotted the landscape of Monroe County since the 1960s.

Locust Lake Village, where this Pocono Lake contemporary house for sale is located, is one of the newer such communities. Begun in the 1970s, the community contains some 1,631 house lots of about a half-acre each, surrounding four lakes. As of now, 1,o20 houses have been built on those lots, and some 250 families live there year-round.

This is one of those 1,020 houses, built in 2002. And it’s located right next to Locust Lake, the second-largest of the community’s four lakes. This is the view you see from its front deck this time of year:

Through the trees across the road, you see the Locust Lake beach. Amenities there include a covered pavilion with picnic tables, a snack bar offering hot and cold fare as well as ice cream, a playground, a volleyball court, shuffleboard, horseshoe pits, and canoe and kayak storage with a boat launching ramp. (Powerboating is forbidden, but boats with electric motors may use the lake.) The lake is also stocked with fish in season.

The house itself offers something a buyer with a multi-generational family might appreciate: one-floor living.

Spanning the front of the house is an open main living area consisting of a living room on one side and an eat-in kitchen on the other. The living-room end features a gas fireplace.

Ceiling fans help circulate the air on both ends of this space. Large windows let the sunshine pour in and offer great views of Locust Lake.

Behind this space lie the house’s three bedrooms and two baths. The primary bedroom includes an alcove that can accommodate a work-from-home lifestyle.

Both bathrooms are similar in appearance and similarly outfitted with vanities and combination tub/showers. One contains an alcove for linen storage and the other contains the laundry facilities.

As a member of the Locust Lake Village community, you enjoy year-round recreation and entertainment opportunities. At East Lake, you will find tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, soccer nets and baseball fields. Pines Lake, the largest of the four, offers an in-the-lake “aqua slide” for kids along with bocce and volleyball courts and a snack bar.

And in the winter, conditions permitting, you can go ice skating on Pilgrim Lake, ice fishing on Pines Lake, or skiing or snowboarding on the community’s own 2,000-foot ski slope. An active calendar of activities at The Chalet, the community’s club house, and a miniature golf course round out the offerings.

In other words, you really won’t need to leave Locust Lake Village except to buy food and medicine. But the community is also convenient to many other Poconos attractions. For ski bums, the Jack Frost and Big Boulder ski resorts are a 15-minute drive from here. So is the Kalahari indoor waterpark and resort. The Camelback ski resort and Camelbeach seasonal water park are 25 minutes away.

Power boaters can take their boats to the Francis E. Walter Dam and Reservoir, about 20 minutes away. And nearby state game lands offer hunting opportunities.

In short, this Pocono Lake contemporary house for sale offers you a year-round vacation experience. With so much so close, you might even want to move here and join those 250 permanent households.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,504

SALE PRICE: $525,000

OTHER STUFF: An annual homeowners association fee of $1,520.35 covers operation of the common amenities, road and common facility maintenance, and weekly trash removal. In addition, buyers pay a $1,432 transfer fee to the homeowners association when the sale closes. This house’s sale price was reduced by $73,000 on Feb. 24th.

166 LC Larson Dr., Pocono Lake, PA 18347 [Jessica Ouellette | Century 21 Select Group]