Just Listed in the Poconos: Vintage Cottage in Skytop

The Poconos have exploded with development since this cottage was built in the 1920s. It has a totally up-to-date inside but also still serves as a reminder of the way things used to be.

The Pocono Mountains are chock-full of vacation homes built since 1960. Freeways, widespread prosperity and increased leisure time led to a boom in development that hasn’t completely stopped yet.

But as any Buck Hill Falls or Pocono Manor resident can tell you, people have been vacationing in these Northeast Pennsylvania mountains for more than a century. And here and there, you can find reminders of just how long the Poconos have appealed to city folk looking for a touch of mountain air.

This Skytop cottage house for sale is one of them.

It was built sometime around 1923, but it has been maintained and updated regularly over the decades since. As currently configured, it serves as more than a vacation home — it can also accommodate a home-based business.

It certainly offers a relaxing setting in which to conduct business: It sits on a 1.5-acre lot just outside the village of Skytop in Barrett Township, at the northern edge of Monroe County.

You can take in views of both its green wooded plot and the surrounding mountains from any of its three decks.

The house has two wings: The original cottage and a wing that contains a two-car garage. Here, appearances are deceiving: Instead of entering it through the original cottage entrance, the front door is next to a courtyard patio in between the wings.

The main door leads to a foyer that contains the stairs to the lower level.

At the end of the foyer lies today’s main living area, an open affair that combines a living room and a casual dining area.

Sliding glass doors lead from the casual dining area to the partially covered deck that spans the back of the house.

That deck offers a fabulous view of the lot and its surroundings.

Next to the casual dining area is the nicely outfitted kitchen. Its gas cooktop faces the dining area, allowing you to cook for an informal meal while still being able to talk with your guests. And its two refrigerator-freezers allow you to store enough food for a much larger feast.

You can host that feast in the formal dining room on the other side of the kitchen. Both the kitchen and the formal dining room are part of the main cottage, and the original columned archway connecting the dining room and original living room remains in place.

That living room is now a playroom and family room.

The other two rooms in the original cottage now support a home-based business. One of them, a bedroom, currently functions as an office.

The other office space could be converted back into a sun porch.

There’s also a full bathroom on this floor.

The other two bedrooms in this house are on the lower level.

There you will also find a game room.

A second full bath that also contains the laundry also resides on this floor.

And on the outside is a sizable deck with stairs leading to the rear deck above.

The third deck sits outside the dining and family rooms.

This cedar-shingled cutie is just a short distance from the Skytop Lodge, another surviving connection to Poconos history. Skytop Lake is just a little further down Skytop Drive from the lodge. And if you really want to get here in a hurry, Flying Dollar Airport is just a short drive away.

If you prefer, you could also rent this cottage to travelers. But there’s no reason you can’t do both. Make this Skytop cottage house for sale your home away from home when in the Poconos, and let others to the same when you’re not there.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 2,640

SALE PRICE: $399,000

619 Dutch Hill Rd., Canadensis, PA 18325 [Michael O’Donnell | MORE Modern Real Estate]