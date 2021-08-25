Just Listed: Rustic Farmhouse Outside Pottstown

The owner of this handsome pine-filled home made sure they built it like they used to, right down to supplying some of the pine from their grandmother’s attic.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Lots of people love those old Pennsylvania farmhouses built out of stone or wood. They love the rustic, countrified charm of the beams, logs and stone.

The owner of this Stowe custom farmhouse for sale, located just a few minutes to the west of Pottstown, loved them so much he had one built to order.

Granted, it has no stone, but it has wood aplenty — all of it cut, varnished pine (save for the exterior walls, which are painted).

And some of that wood — specifically, the yellow pine used for the floors in most of the rooms — comes from the attic of the owner’s grandmother’s home.

Said owner has taken great care of this house since commissioning it in 1989. As a result, you will inherit an attractive, comfortable, very modern home with a rustic, countrified feel.

Or maybe the feel of a hunting lodge, at least if the two-story foyer serves as any guide. You should be able to see in this space the Arts and Crafts influence on this house’s design.

Up front, the main floor is laid out like a center-hall Colonial, with a classic formal dining room on the left and a living room on the right.

The house’s front porch continues into the living room as a skylit extension that fills it with natural light.

An everyday living suite spans the back half of the main floor. From left to right, it consists of:

A spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. It also has an electric range with disc heating elements in its granite-topped island.

The island also seats three, and there’s room to seat four more in the casual dining area next to the kitchen.

A low divider separates the kitchen and casual dining area from the family room, which has a wood-burning stove against a brick surround as its focal point. On the other side of the kitchen, a hallway leads to a powder room and the laundry room.

Large folding doors open onto the back porch from the kitchen and family room. As this house faces southeast, you won’t get direct sun rays shining in your eyes as you take in the sunrise from the front porch at the start of your day and watch the sunset from your back porch at its end.

The upstairs contains four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Three of the bedrooms share the hall bath, while the primary bedroom has the en-suite bath you see above.

All of the bedrooms have pine outer walls, and the primary bedroom also has a vaulted, beamed pine ceiling.

This house’s wooded lot enhances its rustic feel.

Amidst the trees in its large backyard you will find a seating area with a fire pit in front of its cute storage shed.

You will also find that this country retreat is also conveniently situated close to Routes 100 and 422, which means you can easily get to the outlets in Sanatoga, the office parks and shopping in Exton, and the edge city that is King of Prussia. And, of course, downtown Pottstown, which is in the midst of a revival, is just minutes away.

All this means that if you’ve been looking for an old Pennsylvania farmhouse to make your own, you will definitely want to consider this much younger Stowe custom farmhouse for sale. They really did build this one like they used to.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,466

SALE PRICE: $400,000

OTHER STUFF: A partially finished basement contains plenty of storage space. Just add drywall and you can turn it into a very nice rec room or media room.

923 Grosstown Rd., Pottstown, PA 19464 [Michael Stephen Hammond Jr. | Keller Williams Realty Group]