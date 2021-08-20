Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Paupack

With its own boat launch and boat slip, this woodsy house on Fairview Lake is a water lover’s dream.

If you love boating, fishing or sailing, you’ll want to snap up this Paupack lakefront contemporary house for sale.

It sits on a trapezoidal lot on the shore of Fairview Lake, a small lake next to the crossroads of Paupack and just southeast of Lake Wallenpaupack. And that lot includes its own boat launch and boat slip.

Next to the boat facilities is a side patio and a fire pit ringed by trees. Here, you can relax by the lake and catch the sunrise over it.

And that’s not the only kind of relaxation you’ll find at this very stylish, nicely outfitted house that mixes a heaping helping of the contemporary and a dash of the rustic.

The most rustic element in this contemporary house is its front porch, which faces north, away from both the lake and the cul-de-sac at the end of the road on which this house sits. That means this porch should be a good bit cooler than the rear patio in summer.

Inside, this house contains many dramatic spaces under its steeply pitched roof. Most of those on the main floor face the rear patio. From west to east, they are:

A two-story-high living room with a vaulted ceiling and a wood-burning stove.

A dining area under a greenhouse roof.

A kitchen with up-to-date stainless steel appliances, an island, and plenty of storage space. There’s even enough room for a second dining table if you wanted to host a large dinner.

A skylighted family room beyond the kitchen has a bay window looking out on the backyard and a loft tucked under its two-story-high ceiling.

Three of this house’s four bedrooms are on the main floor, while the upper level contains a home office and the primary bedroom.

That spacious bedroom has a beamed cathedral ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a subway-tile-lined shower.

Your eco-conscious side will appreciate this house’s geothermal heating and cooling system. And when you get tired of water sports, you can enjoy hiking or camping in two private nature preserves open only to Fairview Lake residents, Millpond and Hemlock Preserves. This house comes with ownership shares in each.

Is there anything this Paupack lakeside contemporary house for sale lacks for the enjoyment of life in the Poconos? I can’t think of it. Well, maybe its own ski slope for the winter, but you can go to one of the nearby ski resorts for that.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 2,303

SALE PRICE: $1,499,999

159 Fairview Hemlock Road, Paupack, PA 18451 [Lorraine Collins and Pete Helms | Davis R. Chant Realtors]