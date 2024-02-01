A Pastel-Filled BLDG39 Wedding With Influences from Sierra Leone, Vermont and England

The wedding of Caroline Dellipriscoli and Edvin Pierre Worley, photographed by Cheryl Betances, was a seamless blend of styles and cultures. Both Caroline and Edvin were born and raised outside of Pennsylvania. Caroline, a registered nurse, grew up in Vermont before relocating to Grad Hospital after college. Edvin, a youth soccer director, moved from England to Florida as a child and then to South Philly in adulthood for a coaching opportunity.

Though they’re both transplants, the pair’s first date in April 2019 was as Philly as could be: They met for drinks at Garage Passyunk and capped off the evening at a Sixers game. In November 2021, Edvin pulled off an elevated proposal at JG SkyHigh.

At their big day inside BLDG39 at the Arsenal — a former munitions plant turned event venue in Northeast Philly — pale pink, peach, lavender, cream and orange details contrasted with the industrial setting.

The wooden backdrop was constructed by Creamery Hill and outfitted with seven floral clusters by XO Marigold featuring hydrangeas, stocks, roses, carnations, larkspur, cremones and greenery.

Creamery Hill also executed the signage and cup wall, made up of 150 vintage drinking glasses the couple thrifted from locations throughout the city. (Each guest chose a cup for the night, then took it home as a favor.)

“Once we saw the finished cup wall and got to see the flip from ceremony to reception,” says the bride, “we were in awe of how well our vision came together.”

For the reception, long dining tables were clad in simple but pretty decor — lavender taper candles and petite bud vases.

The most important details, however, were those that paid homage to the newlyweds’ backgrounds. The signature Bee’s Knees cocktail was made with gin from a distillery in Vermont. The welcome bags featured maple waffles from a Vermont company as well as British candy.

On a larger scale, during the reception, Edvin’s family, who are of Sierra Leonean heritage, changed into ashobie attire and did a traditional gumbe dance as a tribute to the Krio culture.

Caroline and Edvin say the most touching moment of their day was how the music brought everyone together. “The lyrics describe a love story, accompanied by instruments mostly played at Sierra Leonean weddings,” the bride says. “The ashobie signifies unity within the family and friends.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Cheryl Betances Photography | Venue: BLDG39 at the Arsenal | Event Design & Coordination: Kelly Ryan of Kelab Events and Design | Florals: Becky Memmo of XO Marigold | Catering: The Clean Plate Club and Chewy’s Food Truck | Cake: SoWheets CakeShop by Sofia Wheatley | Gown: Trish Peng from DayDream Bridal | Tuxedo: SuitShop | Rings: Marchi Jewelry (bride); Hitched (groom) | Attendants’ Attire: Show Me Your Mumu | Hair & Makeup: Adriana Benson of Bridal Beauty by A and Kelsey Kabinoff of Barberella Beauty | Invitations: The Knot | Decor & Signage: Creamery Hill by Kelsey Martin | Officiant: Josh Steppling (groom’s friend) | Transportation: King Limousine & Transportation Services | Music: Julia Kate Davis (musician); Kyon Williams (DJ) | Videographer: Paul Bakk from Enchanted Celebrations | Ashobie & Rehearsal-Dinner Attire: Georginne Worley of GW Styling Sews | Bartender & Servers: SWIG Events | Rentals: South Jersey Party Rentals (tenting); All In One Balloons and Party Rentals | Linens: Lola Valentina

Published as “Caroline & Edvin” in the Winter/Spring 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

