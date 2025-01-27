Philly Mag’s Top Senior Living Communities for 2025

Our annual list of the Philadelphia region’s leading communities for active seniors.

Today’s seniors are all about staying active, getting online and traveling the world. After all, we all age, so why not age well?

This month, we unveil our list of the region’s leading communities for active seniors. Sort by name, location, or type of facility.

About the List

DataJoe architected and implemented a research campaign to identify the top retirement facilities and providers in the area. We consulted various public sources, including state and federal government sources, to collect our initial information. As applicable, we eliminated facilities that did not meet our minimum capacity threshold, to increase the likelihood that the winner set would have openings for readers interested in contacting these facilities (reader relevance). We then factored in federal government ratings (where applicable) and frequency of negative reports to the state regulatory agency (complaints, disciplinary actions, enforcement actions, as available to the public) to isolate the top candidates for our list. Finally, we also conducted Internet research to check various local media outlets to confirm a positive community perception, as well as factoring in online ratings. We were looking for facilities meeting our minimum thresholds with the highest ratings and smallest proportion of negative reports/press.

We recognize that many facilities/providers may not be shown in this representative list. This is a sampling of the huge array of service providers within the region. Inclusion in the list is based on information that we were able to gather in our independent research. We take time and energy to ensure a fair, multifaceted research process. We certainly do not discount the fact that many, many good and effective providers and facilities may not appear on the list.

DataJoe uses best practices and exercises great care in assembling content for this list. DataJoe does not warrant that the data contained within the list are complete or accurate. DataJoe does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause. All rights reserved. No commercial use of the information in this list may be made without written permission from DataJoe.

For research/methodology questions, contact our research team at surveys@datajoe.com.