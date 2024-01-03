About Last Night: Cherelle Parker Celebrates Becoming Philly’s 100th Mayor in Style

After being sworn in and signing her first executive orders, Parker continued the festivities at the Fillmore — and Philly showed up.

Cherelle Parker was sworn in as our city’s 100th (and first female) mayor yesterday, ushering in a new era for Philly politics. (More on that, and more 2024 political predictions by Ernest Owens, here.)

Parker kicked things off in City Hall by immediately signing three executive orders in her new office, including declaring a public safety emergency in the city.

“I want the world to know that I am fully committed to ending this sense of lawlessness and bringing order back to our city, and a sense of lawfulness,” Parker said in her inaugural speech. According to her 100-day Action Plan, Parker’s administration will address the crisis with “systemic changes, including community policing and greater investments in neighborhoods.”

The festivities continued that night at the Fillmore in Fishtown. Parker’s inaugural ball brought out everyone from Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph to Philly rapper Freeway to Gritty and the Phillie Phanatic.

HughE Dillon was on the scene to capture it all, from attendees to performers. More of the historic night, below.