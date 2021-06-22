News

Vote for Your Best of Philly Favorites

We want to hear what you think is the best of the best.

By ·
best of philly vote

Share your Best of Philly votes below!

Every year, the Philly Mag team fans out around the city to find and evaluate the Best of Philly winners. This year, our All Access Subscribers have the chance to join in the fun by nominating their local favorites.

Know some Philly people and places you love? Please fill out the survey below and tell us why your pick deserves to be included in our list. You don’t have to vote for everything, but you do need to include your name and neighborhood. If we select your entry, we’ll publish that info along with your recommendation in our August Best of Philly issue. We reserve the right to edit your entry for clarity or length.

Happy nominating!

Read More About:

Trending

  1. I'm Boycotting the Philly Pride Parade Until It's Under New Leadership

  2. What Will Happen If Philadelphia Commuters Never Return?

  3. Boycotting Chick-fil-A? Here Are 243 Other Companies You Might Avoid

  4. Dorien Bryant: The NFL's Almost First Out Player | G Philly

  5. An Architecture Critic Ranks the 5 Most Interesting Philadelphia Buildings