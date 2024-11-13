Philly Bartenders Share How to Get Served Faster

Is there a trick to getting served faster at a busy bar? Philly bartenders weigh in on what really works.

We’ve all been there: sitting shoulder to shoulder at the bar with nothing but a wet pulpboard coaster and an empty glass in front of you. It’s time for another round, but the bar is bumping, and aside from awkward side glances, you’re not getting much attention from the very busy bartender. Do you call out? Do you wave? Do you flash some cash to show you’re ready to place an order?

“Yeah, wave your money frantically in my face. That’s really helpful,” an anonymous bartender in Center City tells me, rolling his eyes.

I asked four bartenders who work in some of the city’s busiest bars if there is some secret sauce — some trick — to getting served faster. Their responses were logical, practical, and more of a patron call to action than some quick service hack, but they all had a common thread: Don’t be a jerk. How you treat the bartender from the time you belly up to when you settle your tab sets the tone for what kind of service you’ll get that night and, if you plan on coming back, on future nights.

In Kensington, another anonymous bartender admits that if you flag her down, she might actually ignore you. “It’s a fair game,” she says. “We have a system, a flow. You will get served when it is your turn.” Turns out the same rule that applies to kindergartners eager to snag their favorite snack-time treats also applies to full-blown adults who elbow in to see who can get served first: Wait your turn.

Aside from practicing common decency, making the bartender’s job a little easier will also get you some brownie points. That same Center City bartender who just loves it when you wave your cash around says one of the most annoying things you can do to a bartender is not have your order ready to go. “Just have your shit in order, be ready when I approach,” he says. “Even if you are inquiring about a drink, that is fine. It’s what we are here for. Just be present, focused.”

Eric, a beertender at a busy brewery, runs into the same issue. He says folks will wait in line for several minutes, get to the service area, and then be absolutely clueless as to what they want. “We have signage everywhere,” he says, waving both hands at the very large, very visible menu behind him.

If you’re playing the long game and want speedy service the next time you come in, a good tip will work in your favor. “We don’t know how great the tip will be until after they close the tab, but we do remember the good ones,” an anonymous bartender in Kensington says. First impressions matter, but the last impression may decide your fate.

Published as “FastPass” in the November 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.