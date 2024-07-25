Here’s Every Restaurant Serving at the 2024 Best of Philly Soirée Presented by Wells Fargo
We've got a tasty lineup featuring over 45 of the city's top culinary talents.
Philadelphia magazine’s Best of Philly Soirée presented by Wells Fargo is only two weeks away, and this year’s bash is going to be one helluva celebration. Why? Well, it’s the 50th anniversary of the Best of Philly!
Since 1974 we’ve been crowning Philly’s finest in an annual guide of the best music icons, community leaders, local celebrities, artists, business owners, chefs — everybody who’s anybody. And this soirée is bringing them all together for a special night that’s been 50 years in the making.
Join us Wednesday, August 7th, at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where we’ll be toasting with refreshing wines, cocktails and Stella Artois, and sampling an array of mouthwatering dishes from this year’s winners as well as winners from previous years. We’ll be serving up tomato pie from Liberty Kitchen PHL, pan-fried chicken dumplings from Dim Sum House by Jane G’s, Japanese A5 Wagyu fried rice from Kampar, potato risotto with Kaluga caviar and chive from Lacroix, Best of Philly brownies from Second Daughter Baking Company and so much more. That’s just a small taste of the evening’s menu!
General admission starts at 6:30 p.m., but if you want to start the party an hour earlier, grab a VIP ticket. Other VIP ticket perks include access to a private VIP floor throughout the night, a full bar and exclusive tasting dishes, complimentary valet parking and more. You can get your tickets here.
Still need convincing? Here are all of the restaurants that will be serving up delicious bites throughout the night.
a.kitchen
Amada
Ambra
AMINA
Bánh Mì & Bottles
Bastia
Bloomsday
Bobby Chez Famous Crabcakes
BOLO
Breezy’s Deli and Market
Cantina la Martina
Care Package Bakes
Center City Pretzel Co.
Darnel’s
Delco Steaks’ Cheesesteak Trolley
Dim Sum House by Jane G’s
DOLCE Italian – Philadelphia
El Merkury
Fishtown Pickle Project
Fork
Friday Saturday Sunday
FUEGO by Jezabel’s
Hey Sugar!
High Street
Hi-Lo Taco
Jerry’s Bar
Kampar
Lacroix
Le Cavalier
Levain Bakery
Liberty Kitchen PHL
Lilah Events
Loch Bar Philadelphia
Madison K Cookies
Nourish
Pizzata Pizzeria
Revolution Taco
Rosemary
Saami Somi
Second Daughter Baking Company
Southwark
The Dandelion Pub
The Prime Rib
Village Whiskey
Vista Peru
White Yak
It’s not often that you get this much culinary talent in one room! If you want to try foods from the best of the best across the region, get your tickets today. We look forward to celebrating 50 years of the Best of Philly with you.