Here Are All the Restaurants Serving at Philly Mag’s Wine & Dine Event Presented by Lexus

Join us to taste over 400 premium wines paired with food from top eateries hand-selected by Philadelphia magazine editors.

Consider this your invitation to what is going to be one of the biggest wine and food events in Philadelphia this year. Join us Thursday, February 22nd, for Philadelphia magazine’s Wine & Dine presented by Lexus at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. You’ll spend the night sampling from over 400 premium wines paired with food prepared by some of the top restaurants and chefs in the city. It’ll be an evening of hobnobbing with restaurant industry titans, sipping exciting wines from around the world, and trying the best bites from around Philly. Regular admission tickets will get you into the event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., but if you upgrade to a VIP ticket, you’ll not only get early admission to the event at 5 p.m., you’ll also have access to select wines, the Lexus lounge, and more.

We haven’t hosted anything like this before and, honestly, we’ve all been looking forward to this event for months! Here are all of the restaurants and chefs joining us for what is sure to be an exciting night out. We can’t wait to see you there — and be sure to get your tickets here before they sell out.

Restaurants and chefs joining us for

Philadelphia magazine’s Wine & Dine presented by Lexus

Amada

Amina Philly

Bishos

Cantina La Martina

REUBY by Chef Reuben R. Asaram

Doro Bet

Down North

El Chingon

EMei

Enswell

Fishtown Pickle Project

Fork

Forsythia

Garces Events

June BYOB

Kilimandjaro

Korean Taqueria

Le Virtù

Little Fish

The Lucky Well Incubator

Pizzata Pizzeria

Poi Dog

Rex at the Royal

Rival Bros Coffee

Salam Cafe

SIN

Sri’s Company

Stina Pizzeria

Tabachoy

The Breakfast Den

Volvér

White Yak