Here Are All the Restaurants Serving at Philly Mag’s Wine & Dine Event Presented by Lexus
Join us to taste over 400 premium wines paired with food from top eateries hand-selected by Philadelphia magazine editors.
Consider this your invitation to what is going to be one of the biggest wine and food events in Philadelphia this year. Join us Thursday, February 22nd, for Philadelphia magazine’s Wine & Dine presented by Lexus at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. You’ll spend the night sampling from over 400 premium wines paired with food prepared by some of the top restaurants and chefs in the city. It’ll be an evening of hobnobbing with restaurant industry titans, sipping exciting wines from around the world, and trying the best bites from around Philly. Regular admission tickets will get you into the event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., but if you upgrade to a VIP ticket, you’ll not only get early admission to the event at 5 p.m., you’ll also have access to select wines, the Lexus lounge, and more.
We haven’t hosted anything like this before and, honestly, we’ve all been looking forward to this event for months! Here are all of the restaurants and chefs joining us for what is sure to be an exciting night out. We can’t wait to see you there — and be sure to get your tickets here before they sell out.
Philadelphia magazine’s Wine & Dine presented by Lexus
Amada
Amina Philly
Bishos
Cantina La Martina
REUBY by Chef Reuben R. Asaram
Doro Bet
Down North
El Chingon
EMei
Enswell
Fishtown Pickle Project
Fork
Forsythia
Garces Events
June BYOB
Kilimandjaro
Korean Taqueria
Le Virtù
Little Fish
The Lucky Well Incubator
Pizzata Pizzeria
Poi Dog
Rex at the Royal
Rival Bros Coffee
Salam Cafe
SIN
Sri’s Company
Stina Pizzeria
Tabachoy
The Breakfast Den
Volvér
White Yak