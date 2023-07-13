Kae Lani Palmisano Named Philly Mag’s Next Food Editor

The Emmy-winning journalist will lead the magazine’s food and drinks coverage.

Philadelphia magazine is excited to announce that its next food editor will be Kae Lani Palmisano. She will edit and write for Foobooz, the magazine’s online food and drink hub, as well as the print product.

Palmisano is a seasoned journalist who’s been covering food and travel in Philadelphia for 10 years. Her work has appeared in Food & Wine, the Inquirer, USA Today and more. In 2020, she won a Mid-Atlantic Emmy for her work as host of WHYY’s Check, Please! Philly, a new season of which will air this fall. She is also the writer and host of the PBS Food digital series “Delishtory.”

A graduate of Rowan University and a lifelong resident of the Philly region, Palmisano has deep connections to the food scene here. “It’s been a joy to see Philadelphia expand into a national dining destination, and it’s a privilege to share the stories of the community behind this exciting growth.”

“Kae Lani knows food in Philly, and Philly knows Kae Lani through her excellent food coverage on a range of platforms,” said Brian Howard, Philadelphia magazine’s editor. “We’re excited to welcome her to the team.”

She has lived on both sides of the Delaware River, in South Jersey and in Philadelphia. Palmisano will start at the magazine on July 27th.