20 Things to Do in Philly This Weekend

Live music, art openings, Philly Loves Bowie events and last call for three not-to-miss exhibits.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

Tango Night @ The Barnes

Let dancers from the Philadelphia Argentine Tango School show you how it’s done, and then get out on the dance floor and attempt to tango like the pros. Trio de la Plata will provide the live music. Also happening Friday evening, Andrea Hornick’s “Unbounded Histories,” a site-specific sound installation, opens in the Collection Gallery. Hornick will perform and discuss the project with curator Martha Lucy.

Philly Loves Bowie Week @ Various Locations

The nine-day David Bowie celebration kicks off Friday with an opening reception for the Bowie Art Show at Ruckus Gallery and, over at Doobies Bar, the first pour of Round Guys Brewing’s Bowie-inspired Loving The Alien, a BlackStar Saison.

Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls @ African American Museum in Philadelphia

The AAMP is showing the 1982 PBS video of Ntozake Shange’s choreopoem, for colored girls who have considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf, starring Alfre Woodard and Lynn Whitfield. Before the free screening, there will be a guided tour of the museum’s related exhibit, “i found god in myself: The 40th Anniversary of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls,” which closes Sunday.

TribbleTang: A Night of Art, Music, & Geekery @ Amalgam Comics

Comedian Darryl Charles from The Darryl and Timaree Fun Hour and Philly rapper Tray-Digga perform at Amalgam’s First Friday event.

Three Kings Day @ Kimmel Center

The Kimmel Center, the Mexican Consulate and the Mexican Cultural Center are celebrating El Dia de Reyes with free festivities in the Commonwealth Plaza, including a reenactment of the story of the Three Wise Men.

George Porter Jr. Trio @ Ardmore Music Hall

George Porter Jr. of pioneering funk group The Meters brings his trio to Ardmore Music Hall.

Simone Biles @ Parkway Central Library

Record-setting gymnast Simone Biles stops at the Free Library to discuss her book, Courage to Soar, with Tracey Matisak. She’ll sign your copy if you buy it there.

All Mozart @ Kimmel Center

The Philadelphia Orchestra plays three Mozart masterpieces, including his first and last symphonies. There’s a Saturday performance, too.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

Bowie Birthday Bash with Candy Volcano @ TLA

Outsized glam rock tribute band Candy Volcano continues the homage to David Bowie, playing all of Aladdin Sane, plus other hits in “a glittery circus of early ’70s Bowie.”

Hair O’ The Dog @ Fillmore Philadelphia

Lil Jon and Dillon Francis will be DJing the 23rd annual Hair O’ The Dog bash, this year at the Fillmore. There are several ticket options to choose from.

Songwriters Up Close and Personal @ World Café Live

This concert is the Philly event in the 10-day music fest Light of Day, a fundraiser to fight Parkinson’s disease based out of Asbury Park. In the lineup: Eric Bazilian, Willie Nile, Chuck Prophet, Jeffrey Gaines, Joe D’Urso, Ben Arnold, Soraia and Sharon Little.

Syd Torchio and Steve Shorts @ PhilaMOCA

Saturday is the opening night for PhilaMOCA’s January art exhibit, with music from Taupe, Vessna Scheff & Koof Ibi, and Bunny Savage. The art is by two Philly painters: Syd Torchio does portraits of people in West Philly and Steve Shorts is a contemporary surrealist.

Liza Anne @ MilkBoy

Liza Anne has a soft, sad sound to her indie/folk songs. West Chester teen Gina Zo, who was on The Voice, is also on the bill, with The Julia Hudak Project supporting.

AFSP Save a Life Gala @ Curtis Center

Support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at the organization’s annual gala, this year honoring mental health advocate Kevin Hines with the Lifesaver of the Year award.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

“Paint the Revolution” @ Philadelphia Museum of Art

This is the last day to check out “Paint the Revolution: Mexican Modernism, 1910–1950” at the PMA, featuring works by Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo and several other influential artists.

A Longwood Christmas @ Longwood Gardens

Sunday is also your last chance to enjoy Longwood Gardens while it’s all decked out for the holiday season, with half a million twinkling lights and fountains timed to holiday music.

Hot Hot Comedy @ Ruba Club

There’s some hot Philly talent in this comedy showcase hosted by First Person Arts’ two-time Best Storyteller Steve Clark, including Mary Radzinski, a Philadelphia magazine Best of Philly honoree, and James Hesky, who won Philly’s Phunniest. Greg Barris and Dave Hill headline.

Johannes Quartet @ Kimmel Center

The Philadelphia Chamber Music Society brings us this concert from the Johannes Quartet, who will be collaborating with Kim Kashkashian, on viola, and Marcy Rosen playing cello. The show includes works by Mozart, Bartok and Brahms.

Pairing Wine and Chocolate @ Crossing Vineyards and Winery

Doesn’t all wine go with all chocolate? Taste wines, learn how to pair them using an assortment of Pierre’s Chocolates, and tour Crossing during this tasty lesson.

Alejandro Escovedo @ World Café Live

Rock singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo is on tour with a band featuring Peter Buck, Scott McCaughey, Kurt Bloch and Linda Pitmon in support of Burn Something Beautiful, released in October.

