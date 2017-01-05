5 First Friday Openings to Check Out

Visions of The End @ Painted Bride Art Center

Nikolay Milushev and Eric Toscano of InLiquid get dark with these works about the end of the world. Toscano’s contributions recreate peaceful mid-century imagery, but leave the scenes “upended by cataclysmic disaster.” Milushev’s pieces, inspired by street art and graffiti, paint a looming dystopia. The opening reception is Friday, January 6th, from 5-7 p.m. but you can check out the exhibit through March 25.

Bowie Art Show @ Ruckus Gallery

Ruckus Gallery in Old City is celebrating Philadelphia Loves Bowie Week with the Bowie Art Show, opening Friday and up for one week only. The pieces on display are by regional artists and are, of course, inspired by David Bowie. The reception is from 6-10 p.m. and it’s free. Philadelphia Loves Bowie Week is actually nine days, January 6th to 14th.

The Painted Prosthetic Project @ Arch Enemy Arts

The Painted Prosthetic Project raises money for wounded and homeless veterans, with all proceeds going to Warriors Pathfinder. Artists were given six months to adorn a prosthetic leg in any style. The results will be on display starting Friday, with a reception from 6-10 p.m., and then auctioned off online at the end of the month. The organizers are also putting together a coffee table book about the project.

Nasty Women @ ABD Photography

This group exhibition features images by 70 female artists from across the country, in response to the “sexist overtone that has loomed over our country this past year throughout our presidential campaign,” and sexism in general. The opening is from 5-10 p.m.; the photos are on display through the end of the month.

ZodiaCats @ Philadelphia Independents

Here’s something a little lighter, for the crazy cat ladies (and gentlemen): Laura Kicey of Olive & Rye is exhibiting her colorful, slightly surreal cat prints themed around the zodiac. The First Friday opening is from 6-8 p.m. and the art will be up through February 26th.

