More than 1,500 people packed Dilworth Park last night for the 2017 Best of Philly Soirée. Guests enjoyed samplings from many of this year’s Best of Philly restaurant winners, including Blue Duck Sandwich Co., Butcher Bar, Shake Shack, Slice Pizza, and Vedge. DJ Adrian Hardy kept the dance floor packed as the night went on, with many people opting for dancing in the fountain to cool off. At the end of the main event, guests headed to the after-party at Gran Caffe L’Aquila on Chestnut Street, where they served the “HUGO” as the official cocktail to celebrate winning Best Italian Restaurant in the Philly Mag readers’ poll.
Avante Edmonds and Rhoda Charles
Matt Dominy, Jennifer Sherloch, Ary Modesto and Gaffney S. Robert
Louis Eni, Nina Eni, Jeff Brown (one of Philly Mag's "38 Philadelphians We Love") and Sandy Brown, Brown’s ShopRites
Paul Sharkey; Martha Sharkey, executive director, Chestnut Hill Business Association; Chris Magarity, COO of Park Avenue Motor Cars; and Pat Brady
Marissa Reale and Marissa Piffer
Mary Dougherty, Nicole Miller Philadelphia; and Mia Colona
Michelle Vaysman and Daniel Litwer
Jimmy Contreras, The Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia; Zoya Egan and Brigid Stasen
Kristyn Bennett and Amber Hikes, executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs and one of Philly Mag's "38 Philadelphians We Love"
Owen Rothstein, Angela Val, Discover PHL; Joe Val and Priscilla Jimenez, Kline Spector
Janice Waitkus, community relations at Lagos, enjoying a Best of Philly ice cream pick from Shake Shack, and Bob Watkins
Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran chose their popular chicken dish from Bud & Marilyns to serve to partygoers.
