Best of Philly Soirée 2017

Guests enjoyed samplings from many of this year’s Best of Philly restaurant winners at Dilworth Park.

By  | 

Owen Rothstein, Angela Val, Discover PHL, Joe Val and Priscilla Jimenez, Kline Spector

More than 1,500 people packed Dilworth Park last night for the 2017 Best of Philly Soirée. Guests enjoyed samplings from many of this year’s Best of Philly restaurant winners, including Blue Duck Sandwich Co., Butcher Bar, Shake Shack, Slice Pizza, and Vedge. DJ Adrian Hardy kept the dance floor packed as the night went on, with many people opting for dancing in the fountain to cool off. At the end of the main event, guests headed to the after-party at Gran Caffe L’Aquila on Chestnut Street, where they served the “HUGO” as the official cocktail to celebrate winning Best Italian Restaurant in the Philly Mag readers’ poll.

 

HughE Dillon covers parties, events and more for Philadelphia magazine’s The Scene. You can follow him on Twitter at @HughE_Dillon and visit his daily online social diary PhillyChitChat.com

Read More About: ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.