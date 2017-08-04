Guests enjoyed samplings from many of this year’s Best of Philly restaurant winners at Dilworth Park.

More than 1,500 people packed Dilworth Park last night for the 2017 Best of Philly Soirée. Guests enjoyed samplings from many of this year’s Best of Philly restaurant winners, including Blue Duck Sandwich Co., Butcher Bar, Shake Shack, Slice Pizza, and Vedge. DJ Adrian Hardy kept the dance floor packed as the night went on, with many people opting for dancing in the fountain to cool off. At the end of the main event, guests headed to the after-party at Gran Caffe L’Aquila on Chestnut Street, where they served the “HUGO” as the official cocktail to celebrate winning Best Italian Restaurant in the Philly Mag readers’ poll.

David and Mindy Baiada HughE Dillon Avante Edmonds and Rhoda Charles HughE Dillon Jim Dever and Lynn Dever HughE Dillon Matt Dominy, Jennifer Sherloch, Ary Modesto and Gaffney S. Robert HughE Dillon Louis Eni, Nina Eni, Jeff Brown (one of Philly Mag's "38 Philadelphians We Love") and Sandy Brown, Brown’s ShopRites HughE Dillon Paul Sharkey; Martha Sharkey, executive director, Chestnut Hill Business Association; Chris Magarity, COO of Park Avenue Motor Cars; and Pat Brady HughE Dillon Marissa Reale and Marissa Piffer HughE Dillon Mary Dougherty, Nicole Miller Philadelphia; and Mia Colona HughE Dillon Michelle Vaysman and Daniel Litwer HughE Dillon Will Carr and Dawn Carr HughE Dillon Jimmy Contreras, The Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia; Zoya Egan and Brigid Stasen HughE Dillon Kristyn Bennett and Amber Hikes, executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs and one of Philly Mag's "38 Philadelphians We Love" HughE Dillon Owen Rothstein, Angela Val, Discover PHL; Joe Val and Priscilla Jimenez, Kline Spector HughE Dillon Janice Waitkus, community relations at Lagos, enjoying a Best of Philly ice cream pick from Shake Shack, and Bob Watkins HughE Dillon Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran chose their popular chicken dish from Bud & Marilyns to serve to partygoers.