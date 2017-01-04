More than 1,500 revelers rang in the New Year at the Hyatt Bellevue on Saturday night at the Glitter City Gala. Guests walked the red carpet in shimmering sequin dresses, itty-bitty minis, black-tie, suits, and velvet jackets. Afterward the revelers headed into the ballroom to enjoy an evening of dining and dancing to The Rockets as well as Philly’s best DJs (DJ Sojo and DJ Joe Broscoe) on multiple party floors. At midnight a “Liberty Bell” dropped and confetti cannons showered the room to bring in 2017. A portion of the proceeds went to PAWS, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Philadelphia Veterans Comfort House .
