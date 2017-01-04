Glitter City Gala Rings in the New Year

At midnight, a Liberty Bell dropped and confetti cannons showered the room.

Jared and Jessica Cook, with Anita Seth and Brandon Blackburn-Dwyer

More than 1,500 revelers rang in the New Year at the Hyatt Bellevue on Saturday night at the Glitter City Gala. Guests walked the red carpet in shimmering sequin dresses, itty-bitty minis, black-tie, suits, and velvet jackets. Afterward the revelers headed into the ballroom to enjoy an evening of dining and dancing to The Rockets as well as Philly’s best DJs (DJ Sojo and DJ Joe Broscoe) on multiple party floors. At midnight a “Liberty Bell” dropped and confetti cannons showered the room to bring in 2017. A portion of the proceeds went to PAWS, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Philadelphia Veterans Comfort House .

HughE Dillon covers parties, events and more for Philadelphia magazine’s The Scene. You can follow him on Twitter at @HughE_Dillon and visit his daily online social diary PhillyChitChat.com.

