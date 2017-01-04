More than 1,500 revelers rang in the New Year at the Hyatt Bellevue on Saturday night at the Glitter City Gala. Guests walked the red carpet in shimmering sequin dresses, itty-bitty minis, black-tie, suits, and velvet jackets. Afterward the revelers headed into the ballroom to enjoy an evening of dining and dancing to The Rockets as well as Philly’s best DJs (DJ Sojo and DJ Joe Broscoe) on multiple party floors. At midnight a “Liberty Bell” dropped and confetti cannons showered the room to bring in 2017. A portion of the proceeds went to PAWS, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Philadelphia Veterans Comfort House .

For best results, view gallery in full-screen mode.

HughE Dillon Nick Giampaloto, Alexis Student, Licha McLennan, and Danny McLennan HughE Dillon Steven Thomas, Vanessa Carter, Elsa Crouser, and John Crouser HughE Dillon Phil Sampona and Milla Ferreira HughE Dillon Madhumitha Balasubramanian, Brittany Witherspoon, and Cynthia Martin HughE Dillon Stephen L. Berti and Jen Groover HughE Dillon Dena O'Larnic and Jon Monroe HughE Dillon Sophia and Dean Forbes HughE Dillon Jared and Jessica Cook, with Anita Seth and Brandon Blackburn-Dwyer, who are looking forward to their March wedding. HughE Dillon Gretchen and Ralph Franzese HughE Dillon Jennifer and Steven Powell HughE Dillon Jenny Alto and Daniel Barbosa HughE Dillon Michael-Vincent D'Anella-Mercanti and Isabella DAnella-Mercanti HughE Dillon Vira Rodriguez and Rich Rodriguez HughE Dillon Jade Moore and Floyd Moore

