These Are The 10 Most Affordable Homes in Society Hill

The good news: You get more condo for your money here than in Rittenhouse Square.

Low-rise Society Hill passed high-rise Rittenhouse Square and bosky Chestnut Hill to beome the neighborhood with the highest median household income in the city sometime in the 1990s.

Luckily for would-be Society Hill residents, it didn’t pass Rittenhouse Square to become the neighborhood with the highest average house sale prices per square foot.

This week’s numbers from NeighborhoodX reveal that the most affordable condos in Society Hill — all 10 of this neighborhood’s most affordable homes are condos — are priced similarly to those in Rittenhouse Square, though the range of prices is a little wider. But the condos themselves are a good deal larger, ranging in size from a 522-square-foot studio in Society Hill Towers to a 1,099-square-foot three-bedroom in Abbotts Square. (The two units in question top and trail this 10-most-affordable list.)

Based on price per square foot, moreover, these condos are real bargains.

“On a per square foot basis, these properties range from $302 to $439 per square foot,” said Constantine Valhouli, director of research for NeighborhoodX. “For context, the average price in the neighborhood is $476 per square foot, ranging from $276 up to $1,618 per square foot.”

(That’s a slightly narrower range than NeighborhoodX found in Rittenhouse Square.)

One of these 10 showed up as a “Trinity Tuesday” feature not too long ago. And even though Society Hill is a low-rise neighborhood, half of these condos are in high-rise buildings: four in Society Hill Towers and one in the Hopkinson House on Washington Square.

