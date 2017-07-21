A Midcentury Modern Makeover in King of Prussia

Like its counterparts in the city, 251 DeKalb had gotten long in the tooth, so its owners gave it a total refresh.

Followers of this channel should be aware that midcentury modernism is now history. That is, it’s become the subject of preservationist interest and action to preserve and update its iconic buildings.

This area saw three large midcentury modern apartment complexes rise over a span of about 15 years: Presidential City in the early 1950s, Park Towne Place in the late 1950s, and the 251 DeKalb Pike complex in King of Prussia in the early to mid-1960s.

Having documented the transformation of the first two, I was only too happy to accept the invitation from 251 DeKalb’s new owners, Candlebrook Properties, to take a look at what they’ve done with the third.

What they’ve done with the $50 million they spent on this makeover is quite impressive. Besides bringing the complex into the 21st century with a total replacement of all the fixtures and systems in the complex’s three buildings, they’ve given them a bunch of new amenities designed to support an active live/work/play lifestyle and a touch of eco-friendliness to boot. Each building has distinctive common spaces that set it apart from the others, but all of the facilities are available to all complex residents. Many of these amenities match or beat anything you’d find at apartments in the city — save perhaps for its two midcentury modern siblings.

The aesthetic Varenhorst Architects developed for the renewed buildings respects their modernist heritage while taking advantage of evolving technology and design and throwing in just a whiff of Art Deco sensibility. Each building has distinctive common spaces that set it apart from the others, but all of the facilities are available to all complex residents. Many of these amenities match or beat anything you’d find at apartments in the city — save perhaps for its two midcentury modern siblings.

Candlebrook CEO Neil Rubler led me on a tour of the revitalized complex. I’ll let the pictures tell the story from here. As you view them, you may spot elements this makeover has in common with those at the two in-city complexes.

251 DeKalb, On Top of King of Prussia The West building is the first one the visitor encounters when entering the complex. Like the other two, it was given a two-tone exterior that. along with new windows, give it an element of geometric dynamism. The main lobby of the West building features a fully equipped La Colombe coffee bar... ...along with the requisite work/hangout space... ...that's completely wired for power and data. Didn't bring your own computer? You can use one of the complex's computers in this computer lab. (Through the window at left is a translucent sculpture that glows at night and doubles as a set of benches.) Just to the south of the West building lie the main outdoor amenities in teh complex. The complex's pool received a full renovation that added a new deck, cabanas and new lighting. A view of the pool, desk and cabanas. Does this makeover bear any resemblance to other pool makeovers you may have seen here? There are outdoor amenities that set 251 DeKalb apart from its siblings, though, like these bocce courts. Next to the bocce courts are outdoor grills for use by residents. Residents with a green thumb can take advantage of another unique outdoor amenity here: a set of community garden plots. Recreation takes center stage in the South building lobby. As with the other two buildings, artwork is an integral part of the redesign. The South building's "rec room" lobby includes a foosball table... ...a billiard table... ...and a library. The facade of the South building. The South and West buildings date to approximately 1967-68. The East building is several years older, dating to about 1961. Its exterior is noticeably different, but it too received a black-and-white color palette. A large porte-cochere leads to the breezeway connecting the two wings of the East building. IMG_6017 The view of the porte-cochere from the entrance. On the other side of the breezeway is an outdoor terrace with some unusual furniture. These are actually chairs you can sit in... ...and spin around as you sit, as Rubler does here. The East building is home to the complex's fitness center. It's also home to the complex's main art gallery, which will feature rotating displays of works from regional artists. However, the walls themselves are also artworks here. There's also a lounge in the East building decorated in a Dadaesque library pattern. Another unique amenity at this complex is "Kidsville," a programmed children's play space. There's also a business bar in the East building lobby. The West building, viewed from the East building, with the South building in the background. A model apartment in the complex has a distinctly midcentury air. The kitchens feature Porcelanosa cabinets... ...and chef-quality appliances. The main living areas have open-plan layouts. The bathrooms are outfitted with tile walls... ...low-flow toilets... ...and floating vanities. A model 2-bedroom unit. This unit has a bath with a separate toilet area... ...and vanity. One of the bedrooms in this model unit. The apartments all have ample closet space... and locks that can be controlled via Bluetooth-enabled devices, a high-tech touch.

