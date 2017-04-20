Jawdropper of the Week: A Polished Gem in East Falls for $2.195M

The iconic Richard Neutra-designed Hassrick House still boasts several incredible walls of glass. Its updating incorporates the work of several other masters as well.

Boy, is this thing spectacular. We mean, those walls of glass speak for themselves.

Richard Neutra‘s iconic Hassrick residence was designed back in 1958. Since then, the residence, situated on a 2.16-acre lot, has been magnificently restored by its current owners. The property itself can be found down a long road in East Falls, making it a secluded oasis for homeowners.

As we mentioned already, the signature Richard Neutra walls of glass in the home are easily its best features. Even when you’re inside the home, you feel connected to the exterior landscape around you – that’s not something you can simply say about just any property, much less one that’s within city limits.

Other notable features of the home include a restored kitchen with George Nakashima woodwork, a flagstone patio, a terraced courtyard, a custom in-ground pool, a hot tub, a 900-square-foot vaulted solarium, and a large media room. Inside, find a den and study, a sunroom, a great room, a loft, and a family room, in addition to the traditional living room, dining room, kitchen, five bedrooms, and three full bathrooms.

This home is seriously so cool. There isn’t really a simpler (or more accurate) way to describe it. It’s aged yet futuristic, secluded yet open, and massive yet manageable. If you have $2.2 million to spend, what are you waiting for? Check this place out, and fast.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 8,504

SALE PRICE: $2,195,000

OTHER STUFF: The home has an attached garage and plenty of parking space.

3033 Cherry Ln., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144 [Craig Wakefield | BHHS Fox & Roach – Bryn Mawr]