Hard Hat Tour: One Riverside

The first tenants will move in starting in March. Dranoff Properties is sprinting towards having things ready for them when they come. There are also a couple of samples for those still looking to move in.

The last time we caught up with Carl Dranoff, he was celebrating the topping-off of his One Riverside, the east-bank exclamation point that, along with the all-but-finished FMC Tower at Cira South on the opposite bank, redefine the southern Schuylkill riverfront in Center City.

Last Tuesday (January 3rd), as architects ran down a checklist on a nearly-finished apartment, the proud father showed off his baby with a behind-the-scenes tour that offered glimpses of what the residents can expect when they start moving in in March along with some condos whose fitting out was very much in the early stages.

The tour began in the most-of-the-way-there lobby and proceeded to the fourth floor, where two finished model apartments take full advantage of the building’s clean modern lines and plentiful views. From there, it proceeded to the top floor, where two spectacular penthouses — one a bi-level and the other a nearly full-floor unit — were just beginning to take shape.

Then it concluded on the second floor, where the building’s common amenities — a large lap pool, a fitness center, club and board rooms, a guest suite, a commercial-grade laundry room and a catering kitchen — were getting ready for their closeups.

The outside retains the slim and shapely profile architect Cecil Baker gave it, but the inside morphed a bit from its original configuration as the Dranoff sales team discovered that while the Baby Boomers who have accounted for the bulk of sales so far were downsizing, they still wanted more space than an 800- to 1,000-square-foot condo offers. Thus what had been conceived as an 82-unit building will instead have 68 units ranging in size from one to five bedrooms and from 745 to nearly 3,800 square feet, with 18 different floor plans.

Prices span a similar range, with the cheapest units going for $700,000 and the most expensive one (the bi-level penthouse) fetching $7 million. As of now, 20 units remain on the market, including that penthouse.

Dranoff explained that he originally conceived of this building as a rental, but as he noted rising interest in ownership in Center City, he changed course and redesigned it as a condominium.

Two-thirds of the buyers have come from the Philadelphia suburbs, but a surprising 30 percent are moving from another Center City address. “They’d rather have a ‘lock and leave’ lifestyle,” Dranoff said. By this he means that they don’t have to worry so much about maintenance of a large home or security when they go on vacation for an extended period of time.

All of the units, from the smallest to the largest, feature living areas with fantastic views from large floor-to-ceiling windows, and the design of the building means that all of them have corner views too thanks to its staggered-rectangles profile.

Dranoff Properties spokesperson Barbara Gall Sheehan said that while most of the buyers will be doing their own interiors with the items they already own, Dranoff has designers on staff who can offer guidance and assistance to those with blank slates. The model units they designed complement the building’s frankly modernist style, a slight departure from the retro and traditional styles many Philadelphians appear to prefer.

But enough words. I’ll let the pictures tell the story from here.

One Riverside Hard Hat Tour and Sneak Peek The building lobby, looking towards the elevators. Dranoff explains that the main seating area in the lobby will have a soaring ceiling and marble walls. It will look like this when it's completed. | Rendering: Cecil Baker + Partners for Dranoff Properties This jumble of wires will become the lobby's package receiving room. A typical building hallway, this one on the completed fourth floor. Unit 404, one of the two finished model units being shown to prospective buyers. The condo's living room has a great view to the southeast. Another view of the living room. The kitchen in Unit 404. Unit 404 follows standard contemporary practice and has an open-plan main living area. This view is toward the dining area. | Photo: © Don Pearse Photography for Dranoff Properties The view to the living area from the kitchen. | Photo: © Don Pearse Photography for Dranoff Properties A bedroom in Unit 404. The furnishings and lighting in Unit 404 combine elements of the contemporary and the traditional. The bedroom closet. All the bedrooms in the model units have en suite bathrooms... ...and the bathrooms all have marble-tiled showers. The corner view from the master bedroom in Unit 404... ...overlooks the community garden in Schuylkill River Park to the building's south. Artwork and fabrics in the model units repeat a dominant color - in this case, blue. The master bathroom in Unit 404. The master bathroom features dual vanities, a soaking tub and a shower. Unit 404's powder room. The unit's laundry facilites are discreetly tucked behind closet doors. The washer and dryer are both high-efficiency Miele units. The main living area of Unit 412, looking to the northwest. The living room's built-in shelving units and wall-mounted flat-screen TV. The view from the main living area is to the north. Unit 412's dining area. The living and dining rooms are open plan. A view to the southwest from the living room. The view from the living area terrace captures Dranoff past and present: Locust Point was one of Dranoff's first conversions of historic warehouse buildings to rental apartments, while Locust on the Park, to its right, marked his return to the scene as a condo builder. The powder room adjacent to the main living area. Unit 412 occupies almost all of the north side of the building's fourth floor, giving it a hallway connecting the living area to its other rooms... ...including the kitchen. A separate enclosed kitchen is something of a rarity these days, Dranoff said. The breakfast bar has a great view, and there's also bar seating at the peninsula. The kitchens are equipped with high-end Viking appliances and wine fridges. Unit 412's laundry closet. The study in Unit r12. A closer look at the view from the study. The study has its own bathroom and could serve as a den. One of the bedrooms in Unit 412. The view from the bedroom. The bedroom's en suite bathroom. The master bedroom in Unit 412's decor is strikingly contemporary, like the rest of the unit, highlighted by a black-glass chandelier. There's a built-in bureau and wall-mounted TV in this room as well. A view of the private park, entrance plaza and driveway leading to the underground garage. The fixtures in the master bedroom are all fitted with LED lighting. The lap pool on the amenities floor is nearing completion. It will have an indoor lounge area and an outdoor terrace... ...and it will look like this when it's done. | Rendering: Cecil Baker + Partners for Dranoff Properties Work on the fitness center is not as far along - yet. A view towards the fitness center's locker rooms. This space will be a sauna when work is complete. What the club room looks like now... ...and what it will look like when finished. | Rendering: Cecil Baker + Partners for Dranoff Properties This room will house commercial-sized laundry equipment that owners can use. "This is where they can wash their comforters and other large items," Dranoff said. The building will also have a communal terrace for residents. | Rendering: Cecil Baker + Partners for Dranoff Properties Dranoff in the hallway of one of the two 24th-floor penthouse units. This unit, seen here looking towards the northeast, will take up most of the 24th floor. The penthouse unit, looking towards the west. The single-floor penthouse unit has a terrace that extends almost the entire length of the unit's south side. A closer look at the view from the south-side terrace. The Center City skyline view from the penthouse. The unit's kitchen will be op the left near the elevators in this view. The entrance to the second penthouse on the 24th floor. The second penthouse is a bi-level unit occupying the southwest corner of the 24th floor and all of the 25th. This is its main living area. This penthouse, the most expensive unit in the development, has two large terraces, one on the 24th floor... ...and a second on the 25th, where most of the unit's bedrooms are located. The view from the west penthouse's north side. An interior stairwell and separate elevator will connect the two levels. The main elevators do not serve the 25th floor. The elevator lobby windows overlook the park as well. The underground garage will be a valet facility. This is why. The car lifts allow the underground garage to store 130 cars in a compact space. The base of the driveway leading from the surface. Owners will drive their cars down the ramp... ...to the valet station next to the building elevators, where attendants will park and retrieve their cars.

