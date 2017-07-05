Wedding expos are a great way to meet a lot of wedding vendors at once, but they’re not always the greatest way to see what wedding vendors are fully capable of. How much can you learn about a band’s performance skills, for example, but talking to a company representative in a little booth?

The creators of The Big Fake Wedding aim to change that by turning the traditional bridal expo into a full-blown party. Brides- and grooms-to-be can experience food, drinks, cake, music and dancing, décor, and general revelry in the way they would at an actual wedding. So, less moving from booth to booth making awkward small talk, more feeling completely immersed in wedding-like atmosphere. To add to the romance, you’ll also witness a live vow renewal. It’s a great way to see vendors in action before signing on the dotted line, and this USA Today clip is a great preview of what to expect.

The Big Fake Wedding is happening in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 25th at 7 PM at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman Quadrangle. Tickets, available here along with a list of participating vendors, are $25, but you can score a $10 discount using the code “LOVE” at checkout.

PS — We’re excited to be a media partner for this event, so be sure to snag a copy of Philadephia Wedding while you’re there!

