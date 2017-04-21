Photos: 10 Gorgeous Bohemian Details for Your Summer Wedding

Laguna by Claire Pettibone Romantique, clairepettibone.com.
Bouquet of dahlias, garden and spray roses, allium, gomphrena, ranunculus, protea, celosia, strawflowers, olive branches and sea star ferns, around $200, created by Belovely, Ambler.
Irene Wood History & Industry bib necklace, $198 at Verde, Midtown Village.
Branch agate ring, $1,870 at Egan Rittenhouse, Rittenhouse.
Alexis Mattox Design wood cake topper, $18 at Open House, Midtown Village.
Stephanie Browne Australia flower headpiece, $340 at Nicole Bridal & Formal Shoppe, Jenkintown.
Ivory and black feather platter, $50 at Home Grown, Haverford.
Frances Smiley chiffon chemise, $195 at Hope Chest, Rittenhouse and Haverford.
Santal beaded pouch, $68 at BHLDN.com.
Annette Ferdinandsen gold- leaf earrings with mother- of-pearl calla lilies, $825 at Egan Day, Rittenhouse.
This article originally appeared in the spring/summer 2017 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.
