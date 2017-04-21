Photos: 10 Gorgeous Bohemian Details for Your Summer Wedding

Go for a chic, polished take on the free-spirited summer bride.

PW-boho dress

Laguna by Claire Pettibone Romantique, clairepettibone.com.

PW-boho flowers

Bouquet of dahlias, garden and spray roses, allium, gomphrena, ranunculus, protea, celosia, strawflowers, olive branches and sea star ferns, around $200, created by Belovely, Ambler.

PW-boho necklace

Irene Wood History & Industry bib necklace, $198 at Verde, Midtown Village.

PW-ring

Branch agate ring, $1,870 at Egan Rittenhouse, Rittenhouse.

PW-boho topper

Alexis Mattox Design wood cake topper, $18 at Open House, Midtown Village.

PW-boho hair

Stephanie Browne Australia flower headpiece, $340 at Nicole Bridal & Formal Shoppe, Jenkintown.

PW-boho dish

Ivory and black feather platter, $50 at Home Grown, Haverford.

PW-boho chemise

Frances Smiley chiffon chemise, $195 at Hope Chest, Rittenhouse and Haverford.

PW-boho purse

Santal beaded pouch, $68 at BHLDN.com.

PW-boho earrings

Annette Ferdinandsen gold- leaf earrings with mother- of-pearl calla lilies, $825 at Egan Day, Rittenhouse.

This article originally appeared in the spring/summer 2017 issue of Philadelphia Wedding

