Friends’ Central School: A Hollywood Academy in Wynnewood

Go to school here and you might wind up a star.

By  | 

Scouting for a school that’ll help your kid make it in show biz? Apply (like, ASAP) to Wynnewood’s Friends’ Central: The consistently top-ranking K-12 Quaker school has been churning out Hollywood players for decades. Recently, the school’s all-star alumni represent John Legend, directed Jennifer Aniston, and had a hand in producing both La La Land and Moonlight (making last year’s award ceremonies slightly awkward). Behold: a list of grads who make us think there’s a little bit of stardust in the water at Friends’ Central.

Published as “Charticle: Hollywood Academy” in the September 2017 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

Read More About: , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.