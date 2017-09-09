Friends’ Central School: A Hollywood Academy in Wynnewood

Go to school here and you might wind up a star.

Scouting for a school that’ll help your kid make it in show biz? Apply (like, ASAP) to Wynnewood’s Friends’ Central: The consistently top-ranking K-12 Quaker school has been churning out Hollywood players for decades. Recently, the school’s all-star alumni represent John Legend, directed Jennifer Aniston, and had a hand in producing both La La Land and Moonlight (making last year’s award ceremonies slightly awkward). Behold: a list of grads who make us think there’s a little bit of stardust in the water at Friends’ Central.

Published as “Charticle: Hollywood Academy” in the September 2017 issue of Philadelphia magazine.