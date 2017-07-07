Police Searching for Suspects Wanted in Drive-by Paintball Attacks

The suspects allegedly fired at victims sitting on a porch outside a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center for transgender people.

Philadelphia police are searching for suspects who are believed to have targeted transgender people in a drive-by paintball attack.

Police say the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. Thursday in West Philadelphia. According to reports, the suspects, who were driving a a silver Infiniti M35 sedan, stopped outside the Morris Home, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center for trans and gender variant people. They allegedly fired paintballs from inside the vehicle at people sitting on the porch of the facility, which is located near 50th Street and Woodland Avenue in Kingsessing.

At least four people on the block were hit, according to police. Several minutes prior to that incident, a couple walking at 42nd Street and Baltimore Avenue had reported a similar paintball attack involving the same vehicle. A woman was hit in that incident, police said.

Officials are looking for a silver Infiniti sedan with silver window trim bearing a Pennsylvania license plate with the letters “KJ.” Police have yet to provide descriptions of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Resources for Human Development, which runs the Morris Home, said in a statement that “RHD is committed to doing everything possible to ensure the safety and well-being of the people we are privileged to support and employ.”

Police told 6ABC that this was the third reported attack on transgender people in the area this week.

