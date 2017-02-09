Toomey: Effort to Stop Trump’s Cabinet Nominees a “Disgrace”

He made the comments earlier today during an interview with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey called efforts to block President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks a “disgrace” during an interview on Talk Radio 1210, WPHT today.

Toomey specifically referenced steps taken by Democrats to block Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“They can drag things out, make things take a long time – we keep the Senate in session 24 hours a day,” Toomey said to host Chris Stigall. “The clock runs out and we have our vote. It might be at 5 a.m. It might at 2 a.m. But that’s when it is, and we’re confirming people. It’s going much more slowly than it should, much more slowly than for any president, I think, since the 19th century, to give you a little perspective there, but we’re getting it done.”

Toomey defended Sessions against controversial accusations that the former Alabama Senator has made racist comments. He also claimed during the interview that DeVos has “devoted her adult life to give poor kids more options so that they can get better education, and the education establishment will not abide that.”

Toomey voted to confirm both Sessions and DeVos, despite one Philly woman’s effort to raise money to “buy Toomey’s vote” on DeVos. That woman, Katherine Fritz, raised roughly $73K via GoFundMe – more than the $65,050 that the DeVos family had donated to Toomey’s campaign – but apparently it wasn’t enough to win him over.

Toomey’s constituents have recently grilled him for his lack of accessibility. According to a report from FaxZero, Toomey regularly receives more faxes than any other U.S. lawmaker.

To listen to the whole interview Talk Radio 1210, visit the station’s website.

