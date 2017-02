Remember the “snowstorm” this morning? Cory Popp captured it during the few hours when it actually seemed like a thing.

OK, so it might not have snowed that much this morning, despite the fact that the city declared a snow emergency, mostly all school were cancelled and we all acted like we forgot what winter is.

But Philly filmographer Cory J. Popp stopped by Rittenhouse Square Park to capture the city during the brief window of time when it looked like a winter wonderland.

Check out the video and reminisce, now that the snow’s pretty much melted and we can all go back outside.

