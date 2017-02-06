WATCH: Naked Man Drives Allegedly Stolen Cab Through Rittenhouse Square

Police reportedly said the man appeared to be under some sort of influence. It happened around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Philadelphia police have arrested an apparently naked man for driving an allegedly stolen taxi cab through Rittenhouse Square Park this afternoon.

Witnesses say they had to dive out of the cab’s way as it barreled through the park around 3:15 p.m. before coming to a halt near 18th and Walnut streets, where about 10 men approached the cab, which was smoking, and dragged the driver out of it, according to Josh Schonewolf, who said he was in the park running errands at the time of the incident.

“It was pretty effing scary,” Schonewolf said. “People were running inside and stuff. When they pulled [the man] out of the cab he was all red and naked and crazy.”

Police said the man who stole the cab assaulted the cab driver, who suffered minor injuries, before stealing the cab, according to CBS. The man appeared to be under the influence 0f some sort of substance, police told the news organization.

