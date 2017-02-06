Penn State Student Dies After Falling at Fraternity House

A student at Pennsylvania State University died this weekend after falling at a fraternity house, according to reports.

The student, 19-year-old Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, was reportedly injured after he experienced some sort of fall on Friday at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house, which is located on the university’s campus. He reportedly died the next afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident, but little details have been provided, according to the Daily Collegian, the school’s student-run newspaper. The university is providing students with grief counseling.

Piazza was a sophomore studying engineering.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Tim’s family and friends during this mournful time,” the university said in a statement, according to the Centre Daily Times.

