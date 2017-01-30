Reports: Woman Sneaked Into GOP Retreat by Posing as Politician’s Wife

Retreat organizers are working to confirm her identity – just days after an anonymous email leaked audio recordings of the retreat to several newspapers.

A woman sneaked into the GOP retreat in Philadelphia last week – on the same day that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made appearances – by posing as the wife of a Republican lawmaker, according to several news organizations.

The accusation comes as retreat organizers investigate a leak of audio recordings taken during private meetings at the retreat, which were sent to newspapers like the Washington Post. The leaked recordings, which were reportedly sent via an anonymous email address, reveal conversations during which Republicans express doubts and questions surrounding plans to repeal and place the Affordable Care Act.

Retreat organizers have not directly tied the woman to the leaked audio – but Mark Strand, president of the Congressional Institute, which organized the retreat, implied a connection in an email sent to GOP lawmakers, the Associated Press reports.

The email claims that the woman “misrepresented herself on multiple occasions to retreat organizers as the spouse of an elected official,” according to the news organization, which reports that the woman made it through all security checkpoints and was likely in the same room as Pence and British Prime Minister Theresa May at one point. The woman was reportedly escorted from the retreat at 6:30 p.m. on January 26th.

Retreat organizers, Capitol Police and the Sergeant at Arms are reportedly working to verify the woman’s identity.

