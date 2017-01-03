The Soda Tax Went Into Effect, and People Are Freaking Out About It

After all the debating and protesting last year, did we forget this was going to happen?

We knew it was coming.

And yet, maybe predictably so, a social media storm is erupting over Philly’s brand new soda tax, which went into effect two days ago. Images of receipts and promises to drink only water (which, frankly, might not be the worst idea) are clogging Twitter feeds.

It’s true – maybe we didn’t know how bad it would be. The tax, which will benefit parks, recreation centers, libraries, pre-K and community schools, is applied at the distributor level – meaning it’s unclear exactly how much of it will be passed on to retailers and then to customers. But with distributors long fuming over the levy, you can expect soda companies to do whatever they can to ease their own brunt. Plus, many stores are reportedly adding the full cost of the tax – 1.5 cents per ounce – directly onto the retail price. Other shops are adding a separate line item on receipts, reading “Philly Bev Tax.”

From a Facebook post, the Philadelphia sugary drink tax implemented today damn, between that & Pennsylvania gas tax no wonder folk revolted pic.twitter.com/ZUtmufCyQn — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) January 2, 2017

Here’s what people have to say about it, including some complaints:

My reaction too the #sodatax man WTF this is some BS #Philly pic.twitter.com/h2uvzPdFRk — LaRange (@LadySag1219) January 3, 2017

#Philly residents today when they found out they had to pay the #sodatax. pic.twitter.com/PwsLCGIIvG — Jim (@jgaynor0730) January 3, 2017

Now seen on vending machines across Philadelphia…. #sodatax pic.twitter.com/ysLYAE8Fuw — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 1, 2017

Ima just have to be real extra & get my soda from Delaware because nobody paying that soda tax😩😭 — brownskin (@ksharay_) January 3, 2017

I'm really hating this soda tax shit. — Shakur Green (@ShakurGreen) January 3, 2017

That soda tax is crazy!! 😔 — K.Denise (@Gooooo_Kell) January 3, 2017

New soda tax in Philly. $2 can of soda now $3. That's ok. It's not really your money, right? https://t.co/fIv1lGqVOG — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 3, 2017

Looks like the only drink I'll be buying in philly is water. The soda tax is crazy — Coady (@CoadyClarhaut) January 3, 2017

And some defenses:

So are some grocery stores just marking up prices of unsweetened items and blaming it on the soda tax? — Jon Geeting (@jongeeting) January 3, 2017

@stuntbrain has Philadelphia ever heard of the Soda Stream appliance? make ur own sugary carbonated beverages and flip off the soda tax — Danny Statuti (@DanStatuti70) January 3, 2017

Anyone bitchin about the soda tax. U can go buy a 24 pack of water for 4$. — EastAtlantaSanta (@DaBarber215) January 3, 2017

Loving the angry soda tax pictures on my FB feed. Mwahahaha you sugar drinking heathens! — Jake Brown (@Versuhtyle) January 3, 2017

Next female I see in Philly drinking a Big Gulp I'm marrying, cause obviously she's rich. 😂😂#sodatax #sugartax #itsforthekidstho — Marcel Bassett (@Mbsmarter) January 3, 2017

