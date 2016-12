I watch a lot of local news. Not only because it keeps me informed on the events of the day and on which programs are coming up that night on ABC, but also because it’s frequently hilarious. There are double-digit hours of local news on TV every day, and occasionally silly stuff is going to get through. Because I’m a huge dork, I save it.

And so in 2014 and 2015, I collected the best local news screenshots of the year. Below are the best of 2016, presented without comment. Happy new year!