W hat’s fascinating about compiling a list of the most influential people in Philadelphia is that there’s really no way to quantify influence. Influence is slippery. It’s mercurial. It can swell in an instant and vanish just as quickly. It foments in corner offices and in the halls of power, but also on stages, in newspaper pages and on Twitter. To get a handle on it, you’ve got to talk to people. A lot of people. So we did. We wanted to know: Who is shaping the way Philadelphians think and talk and work and live right now? The list that follows is the result of those conversations. Yes, it contains some familiar faces. It’s also delightfully full of surprises. Because influence is quite subjective, we’re sure this list will spur more than a few heated arguments — in fact, we’re counting on it. So dig in, and start debating.

From the first day of our relationship through to our most recent team meetings, Brian has led this process personally with a light but firm touch. Like all great leaders, he has a flair for choosing talented individuals to share responsibilities along the way. He combines the essence of leadership, the encouragement of true teamwork, a positive social agenda, and an enlightened civic patronage. —Norman Robert Foster

The working levels of the tower are composed of loft-like spaces for research and innovation, offering the same kinds of job opportunities as Silicon Valley and bringing a new kind of employment into the heart of the city. The highest floors are occupied by a Four Seasons Hotel offering panoramic views of the region. Collectively, these features contribute to the quality of civic life in Philadelphia.

First of all, the building embraces the public, welcoming you into a huge space filled with light and trees. The space has direct connections by new tunnels to the subway, and more than 90 percent of the workforce will arrive by public transportation — excellent in terms of sustainability. The base of the tower, unlike so many corporate facilities, also contributes to the life of the city. It’s filled with cafes, restaurants and hotel spaces that will spill out to the neighboring sidewalks.

It’s part of business folklore that Comcast, under the leadership of Brian Roberts, has grown into a Fortune 50 company. I can’t talk about Brian from a financial perspective, but as an architect, I can comment with some authority on his outstanding leadership. Let me try to demonstrate by talking about our project — the Comcast Technology Center.

Amy Gutmann Penn’s Powerhouse Crowning achievement: Lots to choose from: soon to be Penn’s longest-serving president; historic levels of campus development; cracking the top 10 of Times Higher Education’s world university rankings. But getting elected chair of the Association of American Universities stands out. “It’s the blue-chip job in higher ed,” says Drexel prez John Fry (see #5). Nemesis: Donald Trump, the first Penn alum to reach the Oval Office, has been a PR headache for Gutmann, whose student body clamors for her to be more outspoken in criticizing his policies. Recent Coup: Joe Biden, recruited by Gutmann to Locust Walk for his first post-White House job.

David L. Cohen The Lord and Master Power Portfolio: His official roles are Comcast senior executive VP, Penn board of trustees chairman, and Chamber of Commerce board member, but those only hint at his juice. Simply put: If you’re worth being connected to in Philly, Harrisburg or D.C., you probably hear from David L. Often. On His Radar: At Comcast: completion of the new Technology Center, set to open next year (see #1). On the civic front: fostering the tech scene and getting Harrisburg to finally give Philly its fair share of public-school funding. Quotable: “No worse than 50 of the 150 cities who want them,” Cohen says when asked about the chances of Amazon putting a HQ here. “But for all of us, it’s a long shot.”

Jim Kenney The Deal Maker Donald Trump

Wishes He Was Crowning achievement: Becoming the first big-city mayor in America to sign a soda tax into law, expanding pre-K access in the process. By the Numbers: $100 million — the value of bonds issued by Council in 2017 to pay for a redo of Philly’s parks and rec centers. Best Thing About Old Philly, According to Kenney: The now-shuttered Luigi’s Trattoria, where he once waited tables. Best Thing About New Philly, According to Kenney: Urbanists’ utopic vision for the Viaduct Rail Park.

John Fry Bullish College Prez Big Number: $120.7 million — the record-breaking amount the Drexel president helped the university raise last year. Side obsession: Trying to make sure Philly is a player in the 21st-century economy. For all our great assets, Philadelphia lacks “a sense of urgency about competing for the first-tier position that is further complicated by complacency,” Fry warned our Chamber of Commerce, of which he’s chairman, last year. Next Up: Schuylkill Yards, a $3.5 billion project aiming to transform the Drexel University area into an internationally renowned innovation hub.

Stephen Starr Restaurant Caesar Latest Conquests: Winning Outstanding Restaurateur and Best New Restaurant (New York’s Le Coucou) at the 2017 James Beard Awards. Long-Term Impact: “I call him Philadelphius Restaurateurus Maximus,” says restaurateur Audrey (Claire) Taichman. “Think of all the money he’s brought into the city, all the chefs who’ve been under his wing and gone on to open great places.” For Example: Michael Schulson, Jose Garces, and bona fide NYC celeb chef Dale Talde, for starters. Proudest Achievement: Seeing how his life’s work has impacted Philly. “It’s not like I’ve created a vaccine that’s saved lives,” he says. “But it does warm my heart when I hear about people who met at my restaurants whose kids now go to my restaurants.”

Darrell Clarke Shadow Mayor Latest Triumph: After back-and-forth with Mayor Kenney’s office (see #4), the powerful City Council president passed the first piece of legislation for Rebuild, the plan to reinvest in Philly’s libraries, parks and rec centers. Iron Fist: Clarke’s always pushing for unanimous votes — and usually, he prevails, even for plans as substantial as Rebuild and the soda tax. (Clarke requested a “little sit-down” with Kenney before Council weighed in on the latter.) Looking Ahead: Clarke wants more school funding from a state government he calls “hostile.”

Madeline Bell Health Titan Latest Triumph: Two years into her tenure as CEO, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia remains atop America’s pediatric-hospital pyramid, and it’s expanded across the river with a new $275 million research facility. quotable: The name of her mentoring blog, Heels of Success, echoes what they said about Ginger Rogers: “She did everything Fred Astaire did, only backward and in heels.” Next Up: Guiding CHOP through the ethical swamps of gene-splicing.

Markelle Fultz,

Ben Simmons &

Joel Embiid The Sixers’ Future By the Numbers: Center Embiid was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft; forward Simmons the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft; guard Fultz the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. What That Means: If they’re all healthy (and that’s an “if” as large as the 7’2” Embiid himself), and if they can play together, these kids could comprise a core of transformational, game- and league-changing talent. What It Also Means: “The Process,” the team’s extremely controversial strategy of eschewing near-term wins for long-term value, is poised to pay off — big-time. If, if, if … READ MORE…

Carl June The Cancer Slayer Latest Triumph: June, the Richard W. Vague Professor in Immunotherapy at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine, saw the FDA approve his lab’s game-changing gene therapy for leukemia this August. The treatment essentially reprograms a patient’s white blood cells to attack the cancer and puts them to work as a sort of living medicine. Globetrotting Doc: As a result, June is in high demand. He regularly jets off to far-away locales — China, Switzerland, France and Minneapolis in one recent stretch. A push-pin dotted map outside his office is labeled “Where in the World is Carl June?” Quotable: “You don’t have to be a rebel to be creative,” says Vague (see #32), the Philly investment guru who works regularly with start-ups and FringeArts, “but in his case, the breakthrough was using the HIV virus to deliver altered DNA to the tumor. It’s hard to imagine a more bad-sounding idea.” READ MORE…

Josh Kopelman VC King/Newspaper Knight

in Shining Armor Superpower: Ability to spot the next big thing before it’s the next big thing. Over the past decade, the founder of First Round Capital — Philly’s preeminent tech VC firm — has provided early-stage funding to such start-ups as Hotel Tonight, Refinery29, and some transportation company called Uber. Latest Obsession: As chairman of the firm that owns the Inquirer, the Daily News and Philly.com, he’ll try to help a legacy media biz transform itself for the 21st century. Here’s hoping. Love of the Game: “I think I have the best job in the world,” says Kopelman. “I get to hear people’s dreams. Where else do you get to spend time with really interesting, diverse people talking about how they can change the world?”

Larry Krasner The Justice Warrior Nemesis: The presumed district attorney (he’s favored to beat Republican Beth Grossman on November 7th) has a fraught relationship with police, having sued the department 75 times. Numbers: He says he’s going after the worst offenders “instead of having this really wide system that sweeps up a ton of poor people, black people and brown people and then [treats] them all as if they were similar.” Stock: Rising — if he can make those promised reforms to an entrenched criminal justice system.

stephen klasko Health-Care Disrupter By the Numbers: During Klasko’s four years as president and CEO of Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University, the institution’s faculty has ballooned from 1,242 to 3,867; it’s added 10 hospitals (from 3 to 13); and revenue has jumped from $1.6 billion to $4.8 billion. Mergers and Acquisitions: Klasko and Jefferson have been busy, adding Abington Health (2015), Aria Health (2016), and Philadelphia University and Kennedy Health (2017). And agreements have just been made to onboard Magee Rehabilitation Hospital and the Monell Chemical Senses Center. READ MORE…

Bill Hite Jr. Dignified Problem-Solver Latest Triumph: After four years of back-and-forth, the Philadelphia School District superintendent saw teachers sign a new contract that has them contributing to health insurance premiums — a first! It’s only 1.25 percent of their base salaries, but still … By the Numbers: Since 2009, the district has slashed its annual electricity bill from $65.4 million to $35 million. Can You Believe It? Even the School Reform Commission likes Hite. It gave him a five-year contract extension.

Ralph Muller Fearless Health Leader By the Numbers: The University of Pennsylvania Health System, where Muller is CEO, boasts six hospitals (one joint), $5.7 billion in revenue and 35,000 employees. Latest Triumph: Securing a five-year deal with Independence Blue Cross, the region’s largest insurer. Nemesis: The steady eastward encroachment of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. (It’s in Lancaster now.) Quotable: “We’re a national player. We have patients coming to us, doctors and medical residents coming to us. We aim to be the place where you choose to come.”

Jerry Sweeney Developer, Plus Lasting Legacy: Brandywine Realty Trust — the real estate powerhouse Sweeney oversees — has spent two decades doubling down on Philadelphia. With that comes influence over large swaths of the city. (See: University City. Now and in the future.) White Whale: Wage tax reform. Sweeney and Paul Levy’s (see #27) Philadelphia Growth Coalition believe the city can create jobs without losing revenue by lowering the wage tax and upping the real estate tax. That requires amending the state charter; a few crucial hurdles have already been cleared. By the Numbers: BRT owns seven million square feet of real estate in the city and six million in the suburbs, and will add nearly seven million more when Schuylkill Yards is complete. Total assets: more than $4 billion. (For reference, Liberty Property Trust owns 4.4 million square feet in the city.)

Marian Tasco The Kingmaker By the Numbers: DA candidates were jockeying for Tasco’s support this spring — her old ward (the 50th) has one of the highest voter turnout rates over the years (about half, per city data). She anointed Larry Krasner (see #12), who handily won the nomination. Sound familiar? Tasco offered candidate Kenney (see #4) a similar blessing. Life of the Party: Anyone who knows the seven-term City Councilwoman knows she loves to dance — and party. No wonder more than 1,200 people flooded her retirement celebration in 2015. (Though some likely showed to see if the 2011 DROP recipient would stay retired this time.) Downtime: When not offering advice to current officials — “People are still calling me, asking for help,” she says — Tasco loves playing Pokeno and Slingo.

The Haases Four Generations of Philly-anthropy The Pedigree: In 1945, Rohm and Haas co-founder Otto Haas and wife Phoebe started a philanthropic fund that grew into the William Penn Foundation, now a grant-making behemoth with $2.3 billion in assets and whose family-packed board includes secretary David (right) and chair Janet (left). You Can’t Have Just One: The family created the Wyncote Foundation with $500 million in proceeds from the 2009 sale of Rohm and Haas, and the late John C. Haas, one of Otto’s sons, founded the Stoneleigh Foundation, which makes grants to individuals rather than institutions. what they support: It would be easier to tell you what they don’t, but for starters: the Free Library, the United Way, Fairmount Park, education, watershed conservation, the preservation of historic organs … Latest Headline-Grabber: William Penn has pledged up to $100 million for the city’s $500 million parks-and-playgrounds Rebuild initiative.

Pat Toomey The Non-Representative Hello? Anybody There? Since last November, the U.S. Senator’s hard, cold shoulder — despite many requests, he still hasn’t held a Philly town hall — has basically felt like a declaration of war on Philly voters. Pretty Sneaky: Toomey’s incredibly cagey. Yes, he came out against the controversial hirings of Steve Bannon and Anthony Scaramucci, but only after they’d been fired. Stock: To be determined. The growth-obsessed Toomey looks to be a key figure in Trump’s tax reform plans.

Bob Casey Pennsylvania’s Liberal Lion Fired Up: Once viewed as a reserved centrist, Pennsylvania’s senior senator has become a vocal and passionate check on President Trump’s policies on health care, immigration and the budget. Quotable: “When Trump and Republicans were promoting the decimation of Medicaid and giving away the store to the super-rich, that became a source of outrage for me.” Priorities: Working with Congress on combating a “lack of wage growth” in the middle class. Challenge: Winning 2018 reelection in a state that narrowly voted for Trump.

The Lenfests Philanthropists Extraordinaire Crowning Achievement: By donating the Inquirer and associated media properties to a nonprofit in 2016, former cable magnate H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest (above left) gave our paper of record the best chance of survival it’s had in years. Latest Triumph: The Lenfest Institute for Journalism — a laboratory for future-proofing the local news business — recently announced its first $2 million in grants. By the Numbers: Lenfest and his wife, Marguerite, have given away $1.3 billion since 2000. Next Generation: All three Lenfest children — Diane, Chase (center) and Brook (right) — have their own foundations. And Chase’s Prime Wellness just scored a permit to grow medical marijuana.

Maria Quiñones-Sánchez The Establishment’s Worst Nightmare Latest Triumph: Despite being loathed by Bob Brady’s Democratic machine, this dogged City Councilwoman keeps racking up legislative wins: Her bill to help poor Philadelphians pay their water bills went into effect this summer. Stock: Rising. Quiñones-Sánchez has become a close ally to Council President Darrell Clarke (see #7) in recent years, and she’s seen as an all-but-guaranteed top candidate in the 2023 mayoral race.

Jeffrey Lurie Pigskin Crusader By the Numbers: Lurie is the longest-tenured and winningest Eagles owner, with 200-plus wins and some 165 losses since he took the reins in 1994. top life Moment: “Winning the NFC championship at home in front of our fans.” Kryptonite: His civility? We like the idea of a gentlemanly team (won’t find any Belichick fans here), but could the Birds be better if they were a little … meaner? Here’s hoping nice guys can finish first.

michael solomonov Culinary Emissary Latest Triumph: Solomonov — half of the powerhouse CookNSolo restaurant team, and the food brain behind the likes of Zahav, Federal Donuts and Dizengoff — took home coveted Outstanding Chef honors at the 2017 James Beard Awards. Doing Well by Doing Good: Rooster Soup Co., a partnership with Broad Street Ministry (see #90) that donates all its profits toward meals and services for vulnerable Philadelphians, was named one of GQ’s best new restaurants in America. Daily Bread: Despite his expanding empire, Solomonov still finds a few days a week to roll out laffa, the chewy, pita-like staple at his beloved Society Hill Israeli restaurant. “Truthfully, I still like doing that more than anything else I do at Zahav.” READ MORE…

feminista jones One-Woman Social Justice Crusade Omnipresent: Jones — whose day job is at Witnesses to Hunger, a project of Drexel’s Center for Hunger-Free Communities — is a social media powerhouse who writes books (Push the Button) and columns (New York Times, xoJane), tweets and Instagrams (@feministajones), podcasts (Give Me Freedom or Give Me Face), YouTubes, Periscopes and speaks. She’s become one of the leading voices in the social justice movement. On Poverty in Philly: “If we can fix Philly, we can fix the country. The opportunity to innovate and really try to spark something that motivates people is real.” Great Power, Great Responsibility: “I think my influence comes from my ability to recognize humanity in others. This sometimes gets me in trouble. I see the humanity in Trump supporters. I’ll punch a Nazi in the face, but I also understand why he’s a Nazi.” READ MORE…

John Middleton The Patient Owner Current M.O.: Ten years ago, the Phillies’ majority shareholder sold his family’s tobacco company to Altria for $2.9 billion. Today he’s busy giving back millions in philanthropic efforts around the region ranging from homelessness to medical research. Will Also Splurge On: Quality free agents — once the Phils prove they have some young talent worth investing in. Quotable: “Our goal is to get back to winning. We owe our fans that and more. I am obsessed with becoming World Series champs again.” Obsession is good.

Paul Levy Master Planner Crowning Achievement: As president and CEO of the Center City District, Levy’s played a major role in bringing Philly’s most iconic new sites to life (think: Dilworth and Sister Cities parks). Next Up: The CCD’s got all hands on deck for the forthcoming three-mile Viaduct Rail Park — plus, Levy continues to push for the ambitious tax reform plan he and Jerry Sweeney (see #16) have been collecting impressive city and state support for, and that’s thisclose to passing a major Harrisburg hurdle. Favorite Thing About Philly: “I love the scale. I love that you can walk from a dense commercial area into the 18th or 19th century pretty quickly.”

Stephen Tang Innovation’s Godfather Current Focus: The longtime head of the University City Science Center continues to think big and push the tech and science incubator forward. Coming in 2018: expansion into a 14-story building at uCity Square, the innovation-focused development springing to life in University City. Quotable: “Philly doesn’t become a great city unless rising tides lift more boats,” Tang says. Next Up: Tang’s on a quest to connect by rebuilding the street grid through uCity Square. When the Science Center was built in the ’60s, it became a barrier between Drexel and Penn and the rest of West Philly. Soon, streets will be physically reordered to reopen pathways.

Carson Wentz Tim Tebow … With Talent Latest Triumph: The wholesome Wentz (he quotes Bible verses on his Twitter feed) has made Sunday afternoons fun again with his QB play. By the Numbers: No false prophet here. Wentz set Eagles rookie records for completions, yards, completion percentage and passing touchdowns. Stock: Rising. After our week two loss to his Chiefs, Andy Reid said, “That quarterback is something.”

Martina White The Far Northeast Populist Crowning Achievement: By diving headfirst into two polemical issues — as a state representative, she’s helped advance bills that would defund sanctuary cities and roll back police reforms — White has become one of the most polarizing politicians in Pennsylvania. Stock: Rising. GOP bigwigs are whispering about her as a potential candidate for lieutenant governor or auditor general. Quotable: Marc Collazzo, a former Republican ward leader, says, “They’re going to put on my tombstone, ‘This is the guy who found Martina White.’”

Jane Slusser The Jim Kenney Whisperer Crowning Achievement: Besides getting Kenney (see #4) elected in 2015, when pundits thought Tony Williams would win? The Mayor’s 35-year-old chief of staff also helped behind the scenes to win support for the city’s soda tax. Quotable: Lauren Hitt, the Mayor’s communications director, has been by Slusser’s side since the mayoral campaign. “Jane’s influential because she gets things done,” she says. “Her reputation as a passionate and tireless taskmaster has allowed her to build successful coalitions.” Underappreciated Talent: Slusser, a type-A disciplinarian, is the reason Kenney doesn’t tweet like Donald Trump anymore.

Richard Vague The Renaissance Mogul Impact: A managing partner at Gabriel Investments, he’s the philanthropist behind the Governor’s Woods Foundation, a major investor in Philly start-ups, on the board at UPenn, Penn Med and FringeArts (see #94) … and on, and on. Next Up: A follow-up to his book The Next Economic Disaster — this one focusing on the history of financial crises. Quotable: “Richard had the foresight to pick out Carl June years ago and endow the Richard W. Vague Professorship to support his work,” says UPenn Health System CEO Ralph Muller. June’s pioneering leukemia treatment just got FDA approval (see #10). Favorite achievement: “Even though my role has been very trivial,” Vague says, “it’s pretty hard to top seeing the cancer survivors come out of the Penn program. I’ve been a witness to history.”

Jay Wright Coach Cool Crowning Achievement: “Outside of winning the National Championship in 2016, our 100 percent graduation rate for our four-year players at Villanova.” Famous for: Suits that would make Sinatra look like a hobo. But “GQ Jay” swears he also wears t-shirts and flip-flops. Mind-Set: Team basketball, Philly-style. “You can be guaranteed that Villanova players will play for the name on the front of their jerseys until the last second of every game.”

Michael Smerconish Cable News Smartguy By the Numbers: The Villanova dad’s CNN show beat both Fox News and MSNBC in the ratings this past spring, landing at number one in the all-important 25-to-54-year-old sector. Trump Factor: Smerconish has strengthened his voice as an absolute moderate, but still, the Prez has said he’s the only CNN anchor he likes, deeming him “pretty fair.” Latest Triumph: Convincing press-averse accused sexual predator Bill Cosby to do an extensive interview on his SiriusXM show.

adam grant The Thinker Idea Man: The Wharton professor of management and author of three best-selling books — Option B (with Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg), Originals and Give and Take — has the ear of some very influential people. His takes on original thinking and good ideas, the power of generosity and building resilience have inspired a veritable who’s who of executives, politicians, artists and thinkers. Like? Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, Malcolm Gladwell, J.J. Abrams, Arianna Huffington, David Cameron, Richard Branson. Also: Google, Apple, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Merck, Pixar, the NBA and the World Economic Forum, all of whom have hired him to speak or consult. By the Numbers: Grant, 36, is the youngest tenured professor at Wharton and its highest-rated teacher six years running. READ MORE…

Malcolm Jenkins Heavy Hitter Swath of Influence: Vast. The Eagles safety is the team’s on-field leader and its conscience, raising a fist for social justice long before President Trump inadvertently united the entire NFL around the issue. Off the field, Jenkins presides over a bow-tie line (Rock Avenue), a men’s store (Damari Savile) and a foundation. Backstory: At Ohio State, Jenkins was in the African-American frat Omega Psi Phi; he has the Greek letters tattooed on his arm. Why Philadelphians Love Him: Swagger and smarts.

Eric J. Foss Caterer to the World By the Numbers: The Aramark CEO is on a quest to have the food-services empire he runs feed the world. It’s already in 19 countries across four continents, and its 270,000 employees serve nearly two billion meals a year. High Bar: Aramark’s new “Healthy for Life 20 By 20” initiative is Foss’s dream to improve the health of Americans 20 percent by 2020. Doubling Down: Aramark has played a big role in historic Philly events like the DNC and NFL Draft. And with the company’s new headquarters rising along the Schuylkill River, the commitment will only grow, says Foss: “I am honored to be keeping our world headquarters and world-class team members right here — growing our hometown roots that extend back more than 50 years.”

Joseph Forkin The River Warden Crowning Achievement: Forkin, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation vet took over as the organization’s president this summer, just in time to lead the way on the very ambitious, civically transformative Penn’s Landing Park, a cap over I-95 that will finally reconnect downtown with the Delaware. Other Wins: Spruce Street Harbor Park (2014), the in-progress Delaware River Trail (2013, ongoing), connector streets (2011, ongoing), Winterfest (2013) and Summerfest (2015), and the pier projects at Race Street (2011), Washington Avenue (2014), Pier 68 (2015) and Cherry Street (expected 2018). Building to a Crescendo: “The success of the smaller projects led to the ability to capture the larger project,” says Forkin. READ MORE…

Steven H. Collis Quiet Powerhouse Top Ranks: Chester County-based drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen has plenty to crow about lately, but its CEO isn’t getting cocky. “Our number 11 ranking in the Fortune 500 and number one ranking on the Barron’s 500 are indicative of our efforts,” he says, “but of course, we’re never satisfied.” Top Priority: Spreading community-based health care fast. Whether via independent pharmacies or community oncology, Collis knows the key to a healthier future is care that’s actually convenient and affordable. Custom Culture: AmerisourceBergen’s 20,000 employees are so tight that the company has an associate assistance fund to support colleagues experiencing personal financial hardships.

M. Night Shyamalan Our Very Own Movie Mogul Morale Booster: Shyamalan makes us proud to be Philadelphians, says Film Office doyenne Sharon Pinkenson: “Not only does the rest of the world love his movies; they know they’re Philly movies.” in his spare time: He fights for many causes, like social justice in education, through his MNS Foundation. To-Do List: “I really want to show the South Philly feeling one day,” says the auteur, “and also the rich Italian heritage in Philadelphia.” Rocky, Too? Next Up: Bringing Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy and Bruce Willis — who was spied at Scarpetta in August — together for Glass, the sequel to his thriller Unbreakable.

Asa Khalif Social Justice Lightning Rod Latest Triumph: Khalif is at the center of any Philly racial justice issue. As leader of Black Lives Matter Movement Pennsylvania, he gave his first-ever endorsement to reform candidate Larry Krasner (see #12), who cleaned up in the DA primary. High Profile: Made national headlines with August protests at the home of a PPD officer who shot and killed a fleeing dirt bike rider. Quotable: On the Rizzo statue controversy: “Mayor Kenney got the job because of black and brown votes. He needs to man up and get rid of the statue.” Up Next: “I want to engage other activists to consider running for office and get some of these old fossils in City Hall out.”

Meryl Levitz Tourism’s Pied Piper Big Number: 42 million people visited the Philadelphia region in 2016 — up from 26.66 million in 1997 the year after Levitz became president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. Bigger Number: $3.2 billion: the labor income supported by Philly tourism as of 2015. Biggest Number: $6.8 billion: how much those 42 million visitors spent here in 2016 ($1.82 billion of which was spent on food and drink). READ MORE…

Josh Shapiro Fighter of Fights Current Obsession: The former Montco commissioner, 44, stepped into the state AG’s role in January with a big agenda, including restoring the integrity of the office in the post-Kathleen Kane era; going after opioid drug peddlers; and vanquishing villains wherever he sees them. Those include the Trump administration (he opposes them on DACA) and Equifax (he’s leading a 47-state probe). Stock: Rising. Shapiro’s fast start has done nothing to quell speculation that a run for governor is in his not-too-distant future. Family Matters: Despite a travel schedule that has him on the road up to six days a week, he reserves Friday nights for his wife and four kids.

Jack Bogle & Tim Buckley Investing Giants By the Numbers: Vanguard, the $4 trillion Malvern mutual fund giant that Bogle (above left) founded in 1975 — and that Buckley (right), once Bogle’s assistant, takes over as CEO in January, replacing Bill McNabb — raked in $823 billion from investors in the past three years. Its competitors took in $97 billion — combined. Secret Sauce: Bogle’s low-cost index funds generally outperform funds with high-priced managers. Highest Praise: Warren Buffett in a 2016 letter to Berkshire Hathaway investors: “If a statue is ever erected to honor the person who has done the most for American investors, the hands-down choice should be Jack Bogle.”

Shani Akilah & Abdul-Aliy Muhammad Rebels With a Cause Big Impact: In late 2016, the Black and Brown Workers Collective, co-founded by Akilah and Muhammad, loudly and persistently called for Nellie Fitzpatrick, then the city’s liaison to the LGBTQ community, to step down because of her perceived inaction over racial slurs and discriminatory dress codes in the Gayborhood. In early 2017, she was shown the door by Mayor Kenney (see #4). Quotable: On many social justice groups’ goal of getting “a seat at the table”: “You don’t need to try to get to the table; you can flip that table over,” says Muhammad. “We’re working from an anarchism perspective,” adds Akilah. Big Win: When new LGBTQ liaison Amber Hikes (see #91) unveiled the city’s new LGBTQ flag, it had black and brown stripes along with the traditional six-color rainbow. READ MORE…

Chris Gheysens Hoagie Evangelist Crowning Achievement: When Gheysens transitioned into the CEO role in 2012, Wawa had one store in Florida. Today there are more than 120. (Just this past March, the company opened three stores in one day in Palm Beach County.) What’s Next: Big push back into the city. Expect to see new locations at 12th and Market, 22nd and South and 13th and Chestnut streets soon. Go-To Order: Turkey and pepper jack cheese Shorti with lettuce, tomato, vinegar and hot peppers.

Todd Carmichael The Steve Jobs of Coffee Crowning Achievement: As CEO/co-founder of La Colombe, building (and scaling) the Apple store of coffee shops — design-forward, minimalist, boutique, and everywhere. Latest Triumph: Inventing, developing and launching the fastest-growing ready-to-drink beverage of all time: the canned draft latte (now available in pumpkin — real pumpkin — spice!). Superpower: “I don’t think outside the box; I just fail to see any boxes at all.” Legacy: Turning the national caffeinated gaze to Philly — not Seattle — for once.

Terry Gross The Kindly Interrogator Latest Triumphs: 42 years as host of WHYY’s Fresh Air, reaching six million listeners weekly on 646 NPR stations in the U.S. and Europe. (Plus, the show is the most downloaded iTunes podcast two years running.) Praise: The citation read by Barack Obama as he presented her with the 2015 National Humanities Medal said, “Her patient, persistent questioning … has pushed public figures to reveal personal motivations behind extraordinary lives.” Interview Bucket List: Obama — “When he’s ready to reflect on his years in the White House,” says Gross.

Dan Hilferty Health-Care Giant, Master Fund-Raiser In the News: As president and CEO of Independence Blue Cross and chair of the national Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, he’s been a go-to source for Obama and Trump on the hot mess that is health-care reform. Crowning Achievements: Helped convince Pope Francis to come to Philly and made the 2016 DNC one of the most successful ever — financially, anyway. By the Numbers: $16.7 billion — IBC’s 2016 revenue, nearly double what it was when Hilferty took over in 2010. Next Up: A “major partnership” that Hilferty says will make Philly the “epicenter of health-care innovation.”

Mike DiBerardinis Heroic Bureaucrat Crossover Appeal: The city’s managing director enjoys street cred (he was a longtime activist), City Hall cred (nearly three decades in government), and even cred with hipster-urbanist types who gravitate to his aspirational — some might say pie-in-the-sky — dreams for what Philly public spaces could be. Latest Triumph: Kenney’s $500 million investment in our parks (see #4), rec centers and libraries — dubbed “Rebuild” — is widely viewed as DiBerardinis’s brainchild. Quotable: “I’m 68,” says DiBerardinis, “but I still feel like I’m 28. I believe this city is still full of possibility.”

Sozi Pedro Tulante Kenney’s Legal Eagle Crowning Achievement: City Solicitor Tulante’s department twice defeated soda industry magnates, in two different courts, to make Philly the first big city to enact a sugary-drink tax. in his future: Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. The soda fight goes there next. Quotable: “We don’t say if it’s a good idea or a bad idea,” says Tulante. “We say it’s legal.” Big Fight to come: He has his eyes trained on gun reform: “Something near and dear to my heart, as a Philadelphian and a prosecutor.”

Allan Domb Condo King Turned Technocrat If He Had a Theme Song: “I’m Wonky And I Know It.” Why: Only freshman City Councilman Domb, who made his name as a real estate broker, would bust out a mortgage-calculator app in the middle of a Council session to do the math on the “20-year amortization” included in a bill. (Psst! Council! Listen — he knows this stuff!) Big Plans: Making sense out of property tax assessments and collecting delinquent taxes “from those who choose not to pay, not those who can’t afford to pay,” says Domb. “My secret goal is to save the city between $750 million and $1 billion.”

Inga Saffron The Sharp-Eyed Godmother of Philly Urbanism Crowning Achievement: Piece by piece (and parking screed by parking screed), the Inquirer architecture critic has developers and policy makers rethinking how our city lives and breathes. Latest Triumph: The most cogently written, fiercely proud case for Amazon to locate here that we’ve seen anywhere. on her 2014 Pulitzer: “People who might have been critical of my work before perhaps treat it with more respect.” Downside of Winning: “I get a lot more calls to be on panels.” Quotable: “Our urbanism has become way better than our architecture.”

Ron Barchet & Bill Covaleski Brewmeisters, Biz Whizzes Strategy: In 2016, the co-founders of Downingtown’s Victory Brewing Company — reacting to big breweries gobbling up craft breweries — teamed with New York’s Southern Tier Brewing Company in a private equity move aimed at keeping their craft beer actually “craft.” Size Matters: Artisanal Brewing Ventures, Victory and Southern Tier’s umbrella company, became the 13th biggest craft brewer in the country. Cultural Cachet: At this point, ordering a Victory Prima Pils might be just as “Philly” as ordering a Yuengling lager. READ MORE…

Ali Perelman New Philly’s Old Money Rebel Rouser: As executive director of well-financed, hard-nosed reform group Philadelphia 3.0, Perelman is looking to remake our local politics by financing and training progressives to run for offices large and small. Pedigree: She’s the daughter of billionaire holding company founder Jeffrey Perelman and oil and gas industry big shot Marsha Perelman, which means she’s got connections in high places — and isn’t afraid to hit them up. Delicious Rumor: The power crowd is abuzz with the idea that Perelman might run for Congress against Bob Brady. Not gonna happen, she says. Against someone else? “Maybe one day.” High Praise: “She raised a boatload of money from sources I didn’t think would ever contribute,” says Ed Rendell, one of the best fundraiser’s in Philly history. Highest Praise: “I can close my eyes and see Ali Perelman as mayor of Philadelphia,” says Ed Rendell, one of the best mayors in Philly history. READ MORE…

james ijames Breakout Bard Accolades: The Philly actor and playwright (White, The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington) received the prestigious Whiting Award for drama this year. It’ll look nice next to his three Barrymores (including the 2011 F. Otto Haas Award for Emerging Philadelphia Theatre Artist). Critical Acclaim: New York Times chief theater critic Ben Brantley, in his rave review of the Ijames-penned Kill Move Paradise: “It radiates an urgent and hypnotic theatrical energy.” What Happens After Ben Brantley Loves Your Play: “The phone kept ringing for sure,” says Ijames. “There are now a lot of exciting things in the pipeline. I can’t talk about all of them, but it will be a big couple of years.” READ MORE…

NA Poe Toker’s Wild Stumbling Block: Philly’s top weed crusader gained notoriety for flouting the law in his fight for marijuana legalization — which landed him in prison for eight days after his big April pot party got busted. Quotable: “In the long run, what we do will be on the right side of history,” he says. Next Up: Poe wants to lie low while on probation — but he’s exploring the option of opening a cannabis-related social club.

Denise Morrison Brand Champion Challenge: As CEO and president of Campbell Soup Company, keeping a 148-year-old, nearly $8 billion processed food behemoth agile and relevant. Keeping It Real: Led Campbell’s ingredient transparency initiative, which includes GMO disclosures on product labels (a first for a major food company) and a customer-friendly ingredient database tool. Unexpected Nod of Approval: John Mackey, Whole Foods founder and CEO, told the 2016 Conscious Capitalism CEO Summit that Campbell’s has “surpassed us in ingredient transparency.” News maker: Named to President Trump’s manufacturing council, she resigned in the wake of his controversial remarks about August violence in Charlottesville (after initially saying she’d stay on).

Cecil Baker Architectural Darling Latest Triumph: The stunning 500 Walnut, offering views of the Liberty Bell without cluttering views from it. civic duty: As a member of the city’s Civic Design Review board, “I would like to be a voice in the transformation of Philadelphia.” To date, he has been. Going Up Next: Carl Dranoff (see #96), who tabbed Baker for One Riverside, announced in August that he’d also design a new condo tower at Broad and Pine.

Richard Ross & John McNesby Policing’s Odd Couple At Loggerheads: Philly Police Commissioner Ross has been tasked with carrying out the reform agenda his predecessor crafted with the Obama administration. Meanwhile, McNesby, anti-reform president of Philly’s police union, is out of the Trump “tough on crime” mold. Flash point: Under Ross, the department ID’d (in the face of FOP backlash) and subsequently fired an officer who killed a fleeing dirt bike rider; McNesby called Black Lives Matter activists who protested outside the officer’s home “rabid animals.” Complication: Reform-minded Larry Krasner (see #12), likely the next DA. “We’re going to do our job irrespective of who the DA is. We have our own piece of the criminal justice system and they have theirs,” Ross says.