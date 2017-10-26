Last Chance for Whiskey Fest Tickets

So this is it. Tonight is the Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival at the Linc. Hundreds of distillers, thousands of bottles, food from some of the best restaurants in town. If you’re serious about your spirits, I’m sure you’ve already gotten your tickets. If you’ve been before, I don’t have to sell you on why you want to be here.

But for those of you who haven’t, let me just say that there’s no other time and no other place where you’re going to be able to taste a 10-year-old Bulleit small-batch, some root beer schnapps, an Irish vodka, Japanese whiskey from Suntory, an un-aged mezcal from Los Amantes and a 21-year-old Glenfiddich all in the same place and all for the price of a single admission. Plus, there’ll be tacos. And who doesn’t love tacos?

The fun starts tonight, October 26th, at 6:30pm at Lincoln Financial Field. All the VIP and group tickets are sold out, but there are still a few general admission tickets left at $110.

And as if the massive collection of national and international brands wasn’t enough, this year (like last year), we’ve also carved out a special space for all the local distillers making their mark. There will be a dozen of the best distillers in the Philadelphia region, all together in one place, ready to pour and talk about their products.

You can get more details about tonight’s Whiskey Fest here. Or just click on the link below and get your tickets right now. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go put my drinking socks on.

Hope to see you there.

Whiskey Fest Tickets [Get ’em here]