Here’s What’s Replacing The Fat Ham in University City

The Tipsy Bistro, a restaurant and sports bar, is in the works at 3131 Walnut Street.

A new concept is in the works at 3131 Walnut Street.

The space, formerly occupied by The Fat Ham, will be home to The Tipsy Bistro, a contemporary concept by Anh Vongbandith of Das Good Inc. and Tory Keomanivong, former general manager and partner at Fond.

Vongbandith recently popped up at Noord with the Taste of Asia dinner series she puts on with Das Good business partner Savuol Ngo.

The Tipsy Bistro will feature a contemporary menu with French, Asian, and Spanish influences, Vongbandith said, as well as classic American fare like burgers and sandwiches. The spot will be open for lunch, dinner, and late night during the week for students and industry types, with brunch hours on Saturday and Sunday. The space also includes three televisions and a full bar.

Vongbandith and Keomanivong hope to be open in time for the holidays, with the possibility of a soft opening as a BYO while they wait for the liquor license transfer.

Das Good Inc. [Official]