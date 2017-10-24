If you break out in hives at just the idea of surviving a workweek without at least one of HipCityVeg’s Curry Tofu Wraps to comfort you (so. Freakin’. Delicious.), you’ll want to pay attention and adjust your lunch schedule accordingly: The vegan fast-food spot’s Rittenhouse location, the OG outpost, will be closing temporarily for renovations starting October 30th. Don’t worry, though: Their other two locations, at 121 South Broad Street in Midtown Village and 214 South 40th Street in University City, will remain open.
HipCityVeg Closing Rittenhouse Location for Renovations
Don’t worry: It’s only temporary.