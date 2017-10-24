HipCityVeg Closing Rittenhouse Location for Renovations

Don’t worry: It’s only temporary.

By  | 

If you break out in hives at just the idea of surviving a workweek without at least one of HipCityVeg’s Curry Tofu Wraps to comfort you (so. Freakin’. Delicious.), you’ll want to pay attention and adjust your lunch schedule accordingly: The vegan fast-food spot’s Rittenhouse location, the OG outpost, will be closing temporarily for renovations starting October 30th. Don’t worry, though: Their other two locations, at 121 South Broad Street in Midtown Village and 214 South 40th Street in University City, will remain open.

