Philly Craft Spirits Week Is Back

So you already know about Whiskey Fest, Philly Mag’s whiskey and fine spirits festival that’s happening at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26th. It’s a huge party, with something like 300 different spirits available for sampling, a dozen-some restaurants serving snacks, and almost every local distiller in the Philadelphia region getting together in one place to put their booze side-by-side with some of the best in the world. If you don’t already have your tickets for Whiskey Fest, you should absolutely get them now.

But Philly’s local distilling scene? It’s gotten too big to be contained to just one night. Which is why, for the second year in a row, the whole gang of them has gotten together to plan a week of festivities in and around Philly — everything from several different Halloween parties, bar takeovers and a huge cocktail competition to a block party, brunches, various collaborations, an old-school gin & juice party and more. It’s Philly Craft Spirits Week, and details about the various events are just starting to pop up on the official website.

Here’s what looks good right now.

Philadelphia Magazine’s Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival — October 26th, 6:30pm-9pm

This is where it all starts. The big event. All the pertinent details can be found here. And you can get your tickets here.

Whiskey Fest After Party — October 26th, 9pm-midnight

Look, the night’s still going to be young when Whiskey Fest wraps up. And you don’t want to go right home, do you? The official after-party is at Bar Amis in the Navy Yard, all of the local distillers will be there, the bar will be pouring Dark & Stormys made with Bluebird Distilling’s sugarcane rum, and it’ll be the perfect way to kick off Philly Craft Spirits Week with a bunch of serious drinkers.

Block Party at Stateside Distillery — October 28th, Noon-4pm

All of the local distillers are getting together in Kensington for another big event at Stateside in Kensington–a block party with a DJ, a pig roast, samples from the distillers, bottle sales, a raffle, and lots of fun. There will be PCSW events all over the neighborhood that night, but since it’s a Saturday, this is the perfect way to get your day started right. Tickets will run you $20. You can get more information by calling Stateside at 215-425-4200.

PCSW Cocktail Competition at Philadelphia Distilling — October 29th, 3pm-7pm

10 bartenders enter, one bartender leaves. Such is the cruel law of the PCSW Thunderdome. The best bartenders in the city will be competing in a series of “Chopped”-style cocktail battles featuring spirits from our best local distilleries until just one is crowned the victor. So come on down and cheer for your favorite drink-slinger. There’ll be food from the El Tlaloc taco truck, cider from Original 13 Ciderworks, and tickets are just 11 bucks (and include one free cocktail from Philadelphia Distilling’s bar). Get yours right here.

Gin & Juice Party at Milkboy — October 30th, 9pm-whenever

Old-school hip-hop and cocktails made with gin and juice. What more do we need to say?

PCSW Halloween Party at Franky Bradley’s — October 31st, 9pm

There are a whole bunch of Halloween parties being thrown by the local distillers (you can check out the ever-expanding list here). But the main event is at Franky Bradley’s. Show up in costume, drink Halloween-themed cocktails, and enjoy the live music.

In the days following, there will be everything from a Day of the Dead bar takeover by Dad’s Hat at Dim Sum House, a dessert whiskey pairing at the Library Bar with Bluebird rye whiskey, late drinks at 1 Tipling Place with Rob Cassell from New Liberty Distillery, Manatawny cocktails at Second District Brewing. And it all leads up to the big closing party at Martha on November 3rd where, once again, all the distillers will be getting together to close out the week in style.

We’ll have more information on the week’s festivities as more events are posted. But you can keep track all by yourself by checking them out at the links below.

Philadelphia Craft Spirits Week [Official]

Whiskey Fest [Philly mag]