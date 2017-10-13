Cozy Up to Fall with Bistrot La Minette’s October Tasting Menu

They're highlighting dishes and wines from Burgundy on October 18th and 19th.

This time of year, we’re feeling chunky sweaters, hot toddies, and slow-cooked meats. (Yes, despite the fact that fall weather now apparently means 80 degrees and sauna-like.)

And just in time for the leaves to fall, Bistrot La Minette’s Burgundy-inspired October prixe fixe dinner is here with the comfort food we crave.

Chef-owner Peter Woolsey and executive chef Kenneth Bush have designed a four-course menu of comforting dishes from Burgundy that will only be served on October 18th and 19th. Think hearty, seasonal dishes like braised rabbit and bread pudding with optional wine pairings (also from Burgundy, natch).

The dinner is $40 per person, with an optional wine pairing to add on for $25. Check out the special menu below, and make your reservations here.

Bistrot La Minette

Burgundy Dinner

October 18th and 19th, 2017

Jambon Persillé

jellied-ham and parsley terrine with Dijon mustard, cornichons and watercress

paired with Marcel Giraudon Aligoté Chitry

Escargots à la Bourguignonne

Burgundy snails with garlic-herb butter and croutons

paired with Cave de Lugny “La Côte Blanche” Mâcon-Villages Chardonnay

Lapin en Meurette

red wine-briased rabbit leg with pearl onions, button mushrooms and bacon lardons

paired with Bouchard Père et Fils “Reserve” Pinot Noir and Domaine Cornu-Camus Hautes Côtes de Beaune Pinot Noir

Rigodon Bourguignon

walnut, hazelnut and brioche bread pudding with black currant preserve

Bistrot La Minette [Foobooz]