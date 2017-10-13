Cozy Up to Fall with Bistrot La Minette’s October Tasting Menu
This time of year, we’re feeling chunky sweaters, hot toddies, and slow-cooked meats. (Yes, despite the fact that fall weather now apparently means 80 degrees and sauna-like.)
And just in time for the leaves to fall, Bistrot La Minette’s Burgundy-inspired October prixe fixe dinner is here with the comfort food we crave.
Chef-owner Peter Woolsey and executive chef Kenneth Bush have designed a four-course menu of comforting dishes from Burgundy that will only be served on October 18th and 19th. Think hearty, seasonal dishes like braised rabbit and bread pudding with optional wine pairings (also from Burgundy, natch).
The dinner is $40 per person, with an optional wine pairing to add on for $25. Check out the special menu below, and make your reservations here.
Bistrot La Minette
Burgundy Dinner
October 18th and 19th, 2017
Jambon Persillé
jellied-ham and parsley terrine with Dijon mustard, cornichons and watercress
paired with Marcel Giraudon Aligoté Chitry
Escargots à la Bourguignonne
Burgundy snails with garlic-herb butter and croutons
paired with Cave de Lugny “La Côte Blanche” Mâcon-Villages Chardonnay
Lapin en Meurette
red wine-briased rabbit leg with pearl onions, button mushrooms and bacon lardons
paired with Bouchard Père et Fils “Reserve” Pinot Noir and Domaine Cornu-Camus Hautes Côtes de Beaune Pinot Noir
Rigodon Bourguignon
walnut, hazelnut and brioche bread pudding with black currant preserve
Bistrot La Minette [Foobooz]
Trending
-
Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Marries Tina Lai From Vietnam Restaurant
-
This Is Where Jeff Lurie’s New Bride Will Live
-
A Board Game Cafe Is Set to Open in Fairmount This Spring
-
Jack Bogle and Vanguard’s $5,000,000,000,000 Question
-
Is Philly’s Inferiority Complex Dead?
-
City Says It’s Sorry That Your Trash Hasn’t Been Picked Up
-
Habitat: A Never-Ending Story in Mount Laurel