Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Whiskey Fest

Philaelphia Magazine’s Whiskey Fest is coming up — but this blowout isn’t just about delicious brown liquor.
On October 26th, guests will have the chance to taste more than 300 varieties of fine spirits, including whiskey, bourbon, cordial, gin, scotch, tequila, rye, rum, and vodka, at this celebration of the hard stuff at Lincoln Financial Field.
In addition to national and international brands, local distillers like Dad’s Hat Rye, Palmer Distilling, Philadelphia Distilling, Manatawny Still Works, and Rowhouse Spirits will be sampling their wares. Check out the full list of spirits here.
But hard liquor isn’t the only thing to get excited about: Philly restaurants are getting in on the action, too. Check out the list of confirmed restaurants below.
Whiskey Fest Participating Restaurants
Andale
Arpeggio BYOB
Barry’s Buns
Bru Craft & Wurst
Chewy’s Food Truck
Cinder
Danlu
Heffe
Los Camaradas
Nectar
Passanante’s Home Food Service
Revolution Taco
Square1682
The Olde Bar
The Twisted Tail
Time Restaurant
Village Whiskey
Waffatopia
VIP Tasting tickets are $165 and get you into the festival at 5 p.m. — thats 90 extra minutes on the main floor — plus access to exclusive tastings of ultra-premium spirits and food pairings and a $15 token to spend at the onsite Fine Wine & Good Spirits store that evening. Grand Tasting tickets are $110 each and get you in at 6:30 p.m. (the evening ends at 9 p.m.).
It all goes down on Thursday, October 26th — so get your tickets here before they sell out.
