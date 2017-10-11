Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Whiskey Fest

Our celebration of fine spirits from absinthe to vodka takes over Lincoln Financial Field on October 26th.

Philaelphia Magazine’s Whiskey Fest is coming up — but this blowout isn’t just about delicious brown liquor.

On October 26th, guests will have the chance to taste more than 300 varieties of fine spirits, including whiskey, bourbon, cordial, gin, scotch, tequila, rye, rum, and vodka, at this celebration of the hard stuff at Lincoln Financial Field.

In addition to national and international brands, local distillers like Dad’s Hat Rye, Palmer Distilling, Philadelphia Distilling, Manatawny Still Works, and Rowhouse Spirits will be sampling their wares. Check out the full list of spirits here.

But hard liquor isn’t the only thing to get excited about: Philly restaurants are getting in on the action, too. Check out the list of confirmed restaurants below.

Whiskey Fest Participating Restaurants



Andale

Arpeggio BYOB

Barry’s Buns

Bru Craft & Wurst

Chewy’s Food Truck

Cinder

Danlu

Heffe

Los Camaradas

Nectar

Passanante’s Home Food Service

Revolution Taco

Square1682

The Olde Bar

The Twisted Tail

Time Restaurant

Village Whiskey

Waffatopia

VIP Tasting tickets are $165 and get you into the festival at 5 p.m. — thats 90 extra minutes on the main floor — plus access to exclusive tastings of ultra-premium spirits and food pairings and a $15 token to spend at the onsite Fine Wine & Good Spirits store that evening. Grand Tasting tickets are $110 each and get you in at 6:30 p.m. (the evening ends at 9 p.m.).

It all goes down on Thursday, October 26th — so get your tickets here before they sell out.

Whiskey and Fine Spirits Festival [Philadelphia Magazine]