Glamour Shots: Marigold Kitchen’s Autumn Menu

Salivate over these gorgeous pics of fall-inspired small plates.

West Philly’s Marigold Kitchen turns out stunning tasting menus from a converted Victorian home on South 45th Street.

Chefs Andrew Kochan and Tim Lanza make food that’s surprising, exciting, and beautiful (not to mention delicious). Their updated autumn menu is no different, with savory fall flavors at the fore. Take a look at the dishes and menu, and try not to lick your screen.

House-made puffed crackers are coated with olive oil and a Middle Eastern spice blend, then served with aerated pumpkin.

Zucchini is sliced to order and dressed with a roasted garlic vinaigrette before being decorated with plumped pistachios, croutons, balsamic gelées and ricotta salata cheese.

Just in time for the cold weather, a creamy soup of white cauliflower is served with mint oil, brown butter snow and crispy sage.

A French classic with South Philly style, the pork rillette is served atop a toasted baguette with pickled broccoli rabe, charred Italian peppers and tuiles of sharp provolone cheese.

Sous vide pumpkin in the style of poke is served over sticky rice with Xerez sherry vinegar, house-made “Spanish Furikake” seasoning, dehydrated olives and mustard frills.

The salmon is served alongside pickled kohlrabi, shiso coins, crispy marinated tofu, charred pineapple and miso hollandaise in this international mash-up.

Pillows of potato gnocchi are tossed together with a pork sugo, carrots, apples and sage and rosemary in this perfectly fall comfort dish.

A semifreddo of goat cheese and orange blossom is served in a push pop along with a sweet soil of walnut seasoned with citrus, cinnamon and brown sugar.

Sweet orange cake, tangy cranberries and ginger ice cream sit atop creamy bourbon caramel ganache.

Beside the gingersnap cookie, pumpkin ice cream hovers at the surface of house-made maple soda with a dusting of freshly grated nutmeg in this unusual and delicious pumpkin pie variant.

Their 10-course autumn tasting menu costs $90 per person, not including tax and gratuity, and you can make your reservation here.

Marigold Kitchen [Foobooz]